When it comes to discussions of cricket in India, veteran players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma always come up as the cricketing stars. They have been carrying the burden of the country’s cricket for a long time, on their shoulders. Whether it’s overseas or playing in India, across the formats, the two experienced members of the side have carried India to the peak of success at various times.

But is success based on only the two? The likes of two all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, have also done a terrific job for India in the five-day format of the game for the last decade. The former Bangladesh all-format captain and opening batter, Tamim Iqbal, believes that the Chennai-born should also be hailed in the same way as Rohit and Kohli.

He pointed out that when India was under pressure during the first innings of the opening Test against the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, it was Ashwin who showed a huge character and great resilience to come up with a century to bail them out of the situation.

“ I t’s as big as Rohit as big as Virat Kohl i”- Tamim Iqbal lauds this star of India

Even during their defense of 515 runs in the four innings, when the Rohit Sharma-led side wasn’t getting the wicket at the start of the fourth day to break the stand between Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan, it was Ashwin who successfully sent back the two batters with his cunning plan.

Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 6/88 in 21 overs in the second innings of India’s bowling, as he went past Sir Courtney Walsh (519) in the list of leading wicket-takers of the five-day format of the game. That was the second time he scored a century and picked up a five-wicket haul at his home ground.

The former left-handed opening batter of Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal, felt that due to their hundreds, most of the talks have been on Virat and Rohit, but the spin all-rounder has been equally important for the blue brigade to carry such an incredible dominance at home.

“That was brilliant what he did, he was batting like a proper batter. I come from a different country. What I always hear is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but, Ravichandran Ashwin is equally important in my eyes.” The veteran remarked during his discussions on Jio Cinema.

“Because we only talk about when they do well when they get the hundreds, they get five-six wickets. But their contribution to this Indian team is immense. It’s as big as Rohit, as big as Virat Kohli.” Tamim revealed.

At the moment, Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format with 522 scalps in 101 games, as he described how privileged it has been to play at this ground. He also touched on taking pride in digging India out of trouble during the game.

“Every time I play in Chennai in front of this crowd, it’s an amazing feeling for me. I have watched a lot of Test cricket and international cricket sitting in those stands. To play in front of those stands, it’s a beautifully renovated stadium now, that itself is a special feeling for me.” The all-rounder expressed at the end of the game.

“I am probably enjoying my game because of what I am doing and not because of what I want to get out of it. It was an opportunity to fight and dig in deep, that’s one of the reasons why we all play the game.” The 38-year-old concluded.

The second game of the series will start on September 27 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, and India will aim to continue their unbeaten Test run at home.