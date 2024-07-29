Tanvir Ahmed, in his recent video, has dared the Indian team to come to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, while bragging about Pakistan going to India for the ICC World Cup last year. Pakistan is to host the Champions Trophy next year.

However, speculation is rife with BCCI reportedly not able to get the Indian government’s clearance to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the event that will be played in February-March next year. India and Pakistan have stopped playing bilateral cricket since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

His video was in response to former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh saying that the Indian team shouldn’t be traveling to Pakistan as it is not safe for players.

In a recent chat with IANS, Harbhajan Singh endorsed the BCCI’s decision not to send players to the competition.

He stated that the BCCI has done the correct thing, as Pakistan’s ongoing instability owing to political issues poses a significant threat to the security of Indian players. He went on to say that the country’s instability constantly heightens the threat to the athletes.

“Sher hai hum log sher hai”- Tanvir Ahmed brags about Pakistan coming to India for the World Cup, but India not coming to Pakistan

Tanvir Ahmed, a former Pakistan cricketer, has responded to Harbhajan’s comments, adding some spice to the India-Pakistan rivalry amid talks over whether Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Speaking on his official X Twitter, Tanvir Ahmed stated that Pakistan has challenged the Indian team to travel to Pakistan and compete in the competition, guaranteeing that the PCB will give all necessary security to the Indian players.

“Sher hai hum log sher hai, hum log sher hai. Hum log tere mulk me aa ke khel ke gaye hai. Aake dikha….Hum toh kah rahe hai aake khelo. Security denge, sab kuch denge tum logon ko. Aa toh sahi ek dafaa [We are lions, we are lions. We came and played cricket in your country. Come here and show… We are inviting you to come and play. We will provide security, we will give you everything. Just come once]” Tanvir Ahmed said in the video.

Ahmed further stated that the Pakistan cricket team has always traveled to Pakistan to compete in multi-team competitions and has never refused to do so. He went on to say that regardless of the outcomes, Pakistan has always traveled to India and played there, mentioning the recently finished ICC World Cup 2023 as one example.

“Yeh sirf Pakistan ke playeron ka kaam hai, bhai. Sirf Pakistan ke player aate hai aur khelke chale jaate hai. Chahe jeete, chahe haare, jis tarah ki cricket khele. Woh India jaake khelke wapas aaye the. Isko kahte hai ek daler team aur daler players [It’s only the Pakistan players who do this. Only Pakistani players come and play and go back, regardless of winning or losing, and no matter how they play. They went to India and returned after playing there. This is what you call a brave team and brave players]” Tanvir Ahmed said further.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav Fight? Indian Dressing Room Member Reveals