Indian team management has taken away the ‘optional training’ privilege from players after India’s 12-year unbeaten run of Test series at home came to an end on Saturday (October 26) in Pune.

India failed to come good in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune as they suffered a 113-run defeat on day three itself.

This defeat ended India’s 18 consecutive Test series win record as well, apart from ending their unbeaten run at home. India hasn’t suffered a Test whitewash at home since February 2000, and the Rohit Sharma-led side will be desperate to avoid that by coming up with a much-improved show in Mumbai.

Indian team management makes it mandatory for all players to attend practice before the Mumbai Test

The Indian team management has asked the players to attend a two-day practice session in Mumbai ahead of the third and final Test of the ongoing series against New Zealand. The third Test of the ongoing India-New Zealand series is set to take place in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium from November 1–5.

According to a report in the Indian Express on Saturday, the Indian team management has notified all players that there will be no optional training in Mumbai before the third Test. All 16 members of India’s Test team have been told to attend both practice sessions.

“The team management has asked the players to be present for two days of practice on October 30 and 31. It’s compulsory, and no one can skip it,” a source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Previously, the team management had permitted players to skip the nets a day before the start of the Test so that they could be fresh for a five-day game, but after India lost two consecutive Tests at home against the Black Caps for the first time in history, some major changes are on the way.

The third Test of the ongoing series in Mumbai is a must-win for India to reclaim some pride while also keeping its hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final alive, which is why practice sessions at Wankhede Stadium will now be full-fledged, with players working hard.

India had defeated New Zealand the last time they clashed in a Test in Mumbai, despite Ajaz Patel taking 10 wickets in an innings.

