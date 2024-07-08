The BCCI has given prize money of INR 125 crore for the Indian side that wins the T20 World Cup 2024. The Indian squad, led by Rohit Sharma, defeated South Africa in the event final on June 29 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The match was excellent, with India batting first and reaching 176/7, with Virat Kohli scoring 76 and Axar Patel scoring 41 runs.

In response, Heinrich Klaasen (52), Quinton de Kock (39), and David Miller threatened to take the game away from India. However, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah’s outstanding bowling earned India a 7-run victory.

After Rohit Sharma’s side won the T20 World Cup, the BCCI handed the Indian team Rs 125 crore in prize money. The cheque for Rs 125 crore was delivered to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma during the victory celebrations at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (July 4).

Here is how the 125 Cr prize money has been split amongst the Indian team, support staff, and selectors

A report published in the Indian Express on Monday (July 8) gives a basic breakdown of the prize money that each batsman would get. According to published information, all 15 players in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup roster will be paid Rs 5 crore each, with head coach Rahul Dravid receiving Rs 2.50 crore.

“Players and support staff have been informed about the amount of prize money they will be receiving from the BCCI, and we have asked everyone to submit an invoice,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

A total of 12 players were selected to compete in eight T20 World Cup 2024 matches for India, however, all 15 members would receive Rs 5 crore each.

The rest of India’s coaching staff, which includes batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip, will receive Rs 2.50 crore. Each member of the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee will receive INR 1 crore each.

Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, and Rinku Singh, the four reserve players who traveled to the United States and the Caribbean, would each receive Rs 1 crore as prize money.

The remaining sum will be allocated evenly among the rest of India’s backroom staff—three physiotherapists, three throwdown specialists, two masseurs, and the strength and conditioning coach will each receive INR 2 crore.

Here is how the 125 Cr prize money had been distributed:

15 main squad members- Rs 5 crores each

Coach Rahul Dravid- Rs 5 crores

Support coaching staff- Rs 2.5 crores each

BCCI selection committee- Rs 1 crore each

4 reserve players- Rs 1 crore each

Team India backroom staff- Rs 2 crore each

