That’s A Real Shocker: Waqar Younis Slams Pakistan For Resting Shaheen Afridi For Sydney Test

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • That’s A Real Shocker: Waqar Younis Slams Pakistan For Resting Shaheen Afridi For Sydney Test

All

Cricket News

That’s A Real Shocker: Waqar Younis Slams Pakistan For Resting Shaheen Afridi For Sydney Test

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Jan 3, 2024 at 11:06 AM

That&#8217;s A Real Shocker: Waqar Younis Slams Pakistan For Resting Shaheen Afridi For Sydney Test

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has expressed his shock over Shaheen Afridi being rested for the ongoing Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With the series already lost, Pakistan are looking to avoid another whitewash in Australia. They are also eyeing their first Test win on the Australian soil since 1995. And while it was expected that Pakistan would field a strong side for the final Test of the three-match series, they sprung a huge surprise by resting their pace spearhead. Shaheen Afridi has been replaced by off-spinner Sajid Khan in the playing XI.

Pakistan rested the pacer to manage his workload and keep him fresh for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand where he will be leading the country for the first time. Shaheen Afridi bowled a combined 45 overs in the first Test before bowling a total of 54 overs in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Waqar Younis shocked:

Just before the start of the third Test in Sydney, Waqar Younis expressed his disappointment and shock over Pakistan team management’s decision to rest Shaheen Afridi for the game. Highlighting the importance of Test cricket, the Pakistan great said that he does not understand the logic behind players skipping Test matches to play T20s or ODIs.

“We play for Test match cricket, we don’t play for T20s or one-day cricket. If you’re missing Test match cricket purely because you’re being rested, I do not understand. That’s a real shocker for me,” Waqar Younis told 7Cricket.

Talking about Shaheen Afridi’s performance in the ongoing series, he picked up just 2 wickets in the first Test before claiming 2 more in the first innings of the second Test. In the second innings of the Boxing Test, he looked in good rhythm and picked up 4 wickets.

Pakistan, however, ended up losing both the games to concede the three-match series. Australia won the first Test by 360 runs before winning the second one by 79 runs to clinch the series with a match to go. Talking about the ongoing game in Sydney, Pakistan have made a poor start with the bat. They were reeling at 96 for 5 at one stage before a 94-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman steadied the ship.

Tagged:

AUS vs PAK

Australia National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shaheen Afridi

Waqar Younis

Related Article
NZ vs PAK: New Zealand Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Series
NZ vs PAK: New Zealand Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Series

Jan 3, 2024, 11:07 AM

Watch: Mitchell Marsh Cheekily Taunts Umpire After Dismissing Shan Masood Twice In Less Than Two Overs
Watch: Mitchell Marsh Cheekily Taunts Umpire After Dismissing Shan Masood Twice In Less Than Two Overs

Jan 3, 2024, 11:06 AM

That&#8217;s A Real Shocker: Waqar Younis Slams Pakistan For Resting Shaheen Afridi For Sydney Test
That’s A Real Shocker: Waqar Younis Slams Pakistan For Resting Shaheen Afridi For Sydney Test

Jan 3, 2024, 11:06 AM

AUS vs PAK: Take The Last Wicket Of The Game Or Something &#8211; Pat Cummins On David Warner&#8217;s Ideal Farewell Finish For Australia In Test Cricket
AUS vs PAK: Take The Last Wicket Of The Game Or Something – Pat Cummins On David Warner’s Ideal Farewell Finish For Australia In Test Cricket

Jan 2, 2024, 4:15 PM

AUS vs PAK: A Lot Of Fielding Places In Test Cricket Are Very Specialised &#8211; Shan Masood On Pakistan&#8217;s Fielding Woes Against Australia
AUS vs PAK: A Lot Of Fielding Places In Test Cricket Are Very Specialised – Shan Masood On Pakistan’s Fielding Woes Against Australia

Jan 2, 2024, 2:41 PM

AUS vs PAK: Veteran Australian Opener David Warner Makes Plea To Return His Missing Baggy Green Ahead Of The Farewell Test
AUS vs PAK: Veteran Australian Opener David Warner Makes Plea To Return His Missing Baggy Green Ahead Of The Farewell Test

Jan 2, 2024, 1:54 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy