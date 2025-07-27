India head coach Gautam Gambhir has hit back at Shubman Gill’s critics after the latter led India to a famous draw in the just-concluded fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Even though the ongoing series is Shubman Gill’s first as a captain, he has been facing the heat from critics especially after India’s defeat in the third Test at Lord’s. Chasing 193 runs, India were all out for 170 and missed the chance to take the lead in the series.

Following the loss, the young captain faced criticism from several quarters. He also faced the heat for some of his on-field tactics as well. However, Shubman Gill has responded to the criticism in style by helping India secure a stunning draw in the fourth Test.

The India captain scored a fantastic hundred as his team defied all the odds and drew the Test. After England took a huge 311-run lead in the first innings, India lost the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the very first over.

However, captain Gill went on to score a century to steady the ship. He and KL Rahul added 188 runs for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed for 90. Unlike Rahul, Gill went on to complete his century before being dismissed by Jofra Archer for 103 runs.

After Rahul and Gill’s efforts, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar scored hundreds to secure the draw. They shared an unbeaten stand of 203 runs for the fifth wicket. India were on 425/4 when both the teams agreed on a draw.

No one had any doubt on Shubman Gill’s talent: Gautam Gambhir

Speaking to the media after the end of the Test, Gautam Gambhir did not mince his words as he slammed Shubman Gill’s critics. The former India opener said that anyone doubting Gill’s talent does not understand cricket.

“No one had any doubt on Shubman Gill’s talent. Those who had doubts, they only speak cricket but cannot understand cricket… Those who understand Cricket know how talented Shubman Gill is. He is living up to his expectations and his own talent…When he goes in to bat, he goes as a batsman and not as a captain,” said Gambhir.

#WATCH | #INDvsENG Fourth Test ends in a draw | On Captain Shubman Gill, Head Coach of the Indian Team Gautam Gambhir says, "No one had any doubt on Shubman Gill's talent. Those who had doubts, they only speak cricket but cannot understand cricket… Those who understand Cricket…

The fifth and final Test of the series is scheduled to begin on July 31. England are leading the series 2-1. India will be looking to win the final Test to draw level in the series.