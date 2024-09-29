Tiger Robi, the well-known Bangladesh cricket team superfan, has been deported back to his native country after the Kanpur Test controversy. Robi was allegedly roughed up during the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

He was found by a policeman in extreme angst and then had to be rushed to hospital for treatment by Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) officials. Tiger Robi, whose real name is Rabi-ul-Islam, had previously claimed to be beaten up by Indian fans.

However, after getting the necessary treatment and getting well, Robi changed his statement and claimed that he fell ill and was not assaulted by anyone.

At Kanpur, Robi was observed waving his country’s flag at the C-Balcony enclosure, the lone fan from either team to do so. Some areas of the same stand were declared inappropriate by government officials, who requested that the association not allow an excessive throng.

Tiger Robi deported back to Bangladesh after receiving treatment

According to Additional DCP (Local Intelligence Unit) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, Robi, who was suffering from metastatic cancer, had gone to India on a medical visa, and officials had assisted his return home as he requested.

According to ADCP Srivastava, Robi arrived in India on September 18 on a medical visa to receive treatment at a hospital in Howrah but instead went to Chennai to encourage the Bangladesh team, which played their first test, before departing for Kanpur.

Robi reached Green Park Stadium on Friday morning and walked to the C-Balcony enclosure and was seen waving flags during the match, which may have resulted in exhaustion, and he was taken ill, police officials said.

“He was found gasping for breath when he met a constable. He became unconscious before we could speak to him,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander told PTI.

His decision to attend the matches rather than focus on his treatment raised questions, particularly given the conditions of his visa.

Robi was brought to Chakeri Airport by police and boarded a flight to Delhi after being released from the hospital. From there, he took another flight to Dhaka. According to police sources, Robi was not permitted to leave the Delhi airport and was sent directly to Bangladesh.

Sources said it is not clear how he traveled for the matches despite having a medical visa and has been deported.

