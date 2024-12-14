Tim Southee, who is playing his final Test for New Zealand, was given a guard of honor by England players, when he walked out to bat in the ongoing third Test in Hamilton on December 14, 2024. New Zealand pacer Tim Southee is set to retire from Test cricket at the end of the ongoing third and final match against England on home soil.

Southee leads New Zealand’s international wicket-taking record with 774 wickets. Southee has 389 Test wickets from 106 matches at an average of 30.21, with an excellent 15 Test wicket hauls to his name. He will finish as the Black Caps’ second-highest Test wicket-taker, trailing only Sir Richard Hadlee’s 431.

Tim Southee reflected on his choice to retire, calling it the perfect moment following a remarkable career in cricket. He acknowledged New Zealand’s depth and expressed optimism for a strong showing in his farewell Test.

Southee expressed his enthusiasm about supporting the squad as a fan in the future.

“A moment in time you hope it never comes. I think it is the right time. The depth there is outstanding. Has been a great ride. Hopefully one great last week. The series hasn’t gone to plan. Hopefully, we can put it in a good performance this week. Have been living here. Special place.

You want to win every game you play. Has been a big Test year for us. Test cricket has been special for me. To play more than 100 Tests is his special. The team mates and the friendships you form. I will take back many good memories. I have always enjoyed watching the game. Would love watching this group as a fan,” Southee said in a statement.

Southee is the only bowler in the sport to have taken over 300 wickets in Tests, 200 in One-Day Internationals (221), and 100 in Twenty20 Internationals (164).

England players give Tim Southee the guard of honor

Tim Southee came out to bat when Matt Henry was dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes. The England players were ready with a guard of honor for the retiring batter.

Southee shook hands with the opposition skipper and acknowledged the England players’ act before making his way to the crease.

9️⃣8️⃣* Test Sixes 💥 Playing his last Test, #TimSouthee equals the Universe Boss #ChrisGayle, for the 4th most sixes in Test cricket 🔥 😲#SonySportsNetwork #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/aUL16ynOwU — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 14, 2024

Southee has taken 15 wickets in 10 Tests in 2024, with an average of 61.66. Since March of last year, he has not taken more than two wickets in a single innings. This was the reason why the pacer decided to retire from international cricket.

