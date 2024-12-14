The former Pakistan middle order batter, Basit Ali, has requested the country’s cricket board not to accept the ‘lollipop’ offer from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the disorder of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place from the third week of February to the second week of March. Even though no official schedule has been released yet.

Pakistan was given the hosting rights for the eight-team ICC event, but the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not to travel on the other side of the border due to their past political relationship has made it hard for the smooth process of the tournament. They also proposed to activate the hybrid model, which would help them play their portion of the tournament in Sri Lanka or Dubai.

The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, made a stern statement that they would not allow any part of the tournament outside Pakistan, given they have renovated their three popular grounds in the form of the National Stadium in Karachi, the Rawalpindi Stadium and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

However, the ICC granted that the hybrid model. Basit Ali, on his YouTube channel, the 54-year-old has addressed the compromise formula that has been made to help the Blue Brigade, where the 2017 winners of the Champions Trophy will reportedly get the hosting rights for the Women’s World Cup in 2027 instead of the financial compensation for agreeing to a hybrid model for the 50-over tournament.

“This won’t be of any benefit to Pakistan”- Basit Ali

However, the entire process will not benefit the country. Instead, the veteran suggested the PCB demand for the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup, which, for now, is going to take place in India.

The reports have added that to break the ice of the 50-over tournament, where India will be allowed to play their games outside Pakistan, which will also be able to play the 2026 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and not in India.

“Now it is being said that in 2027 or 2028, a women’s World Cup will be given to Pakistan. Everybody will say, ‘waah ji waah! This is great, not one but two ICC events (in Pakistan)!’ But what’s the point of events like these? It’s being done so that in 2026, the Pakistan team will travel to India, and the Indian women’s team will then come to Pakistan. The broadcasters won’t suffer any losses.” The former Karachi-born batter remarked.

Basit Ali has compared the entire scheme to a lollipop to the PCB, where the Pakistan side has been asked not to get anything in writing. The veteran felt that it wouldn’t be beneficial for the green brigade in any mode, given there isn’t the same attraction in the Women’s World Cup or in the Under-19 World Cup.

“Do you know what a lollipop is? This is a lollipop the ICC is giving to the PCB that if you agree to this, don’t ask for anything in writing, and we will give you another ICC event.” Basit Ali stated.

“This won’t be of any benefit (to Pakistan). They should rather bid for the Asia Cup, which is next year. The PCB should ask for this. The PCB won’t benefit by hosting the Women’s World Cup or U-19 World Cup. If the PCB accepts this lollipop, they’ll be the losers.” He concluded.

Even with around ten weeks to go before the start of the competition, no official announcement has been made for the venues and dates of the event.