Tim Southee walked out for his final Test for New Zealand and had his daughter in his arms, as the Kiwis took on England in the third and final Test at Seddon Park, Hamilton on December 14, 2024.

Southee, followed by his daughter and New Zealand teammates, took the field at the opening of play on Day 1, marking an emotional occasion in a 107-Test career.

Tim Southee declared in September that he would retire from Test cricket after representing New Zealand in the remaining 2023-25 World Test Championship matches. If the Black Caps made it to the World Cup final, his contract might have been extended until March of the following year.

“Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up. To play for the Black Caps for 18 years has been the greatest honor and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.

Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap,” Tim Southee had stated while announcing his retirement.

With 774 wickets, Southee is the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in international cricket. Southee has claimed 389 Test wickets from 106 matches at an average of 30.21 with an impressive 15 Test-wicket hauls in his career. He will finish as the second-highest Test wicket-taker for the Black Caps behind Sir Richard Hadlee’s tally of 431.

Tim Southee carries his daughter in his arms as he walks out for his final Test for New Zealand

On Saturday, New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee led the Black Caps on the field for the third Test against England at Hamilton’s Seddon Park.

In an emotionally charged occasion, the footballer was seen carrying his daughter to the national anthem. Tom Latham, New Zealand’s skipper, was immediately behind the seasoned seamer.

Here is the video:

A moment to cherish forever 🫶#TimSouthee walks out for his final Test with his daughter as Seddon Park applauds the Kiwi pacer 👏👨‍👧#SonySportsNetwork #NZvENG #ThankYouTim pic.twitter.com/fYDgHQm4Ls — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 14, 2024

Southee has taken 15 wickets in 10 Tests in 2024, with an average of 61.66. Since March of last year, he has not taken more than two wickets in a single innings.

Southee had an important role in New Zealand’s WTC victory in 2021. He took four wickets in the second innings and made some key contributions with the bat as his team defeated India by eight wickets in Southampton to win the title.

Also Read: ECB Suspends Shakib Al Hasan After One-off County 2024 Stint With Surrey On This Charge