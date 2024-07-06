The India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has expressed his emotion towards the star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who breached the tough times in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 to help India, lift the title in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, for the second time.

The form of Hardik Pandya was questionable, as he was struggling with both bat and ball, for the Mumbai Indians, having made only 216 runs in 14 games, at an average of 18, with a best score of 46 runs, besides picking up only 11 wickets in 14 innings at an economy of close to 11.

The moment he replaced Rohit Sharma, as the new captain of the Mumbai Indians, the fans went crazy as the Gujarat-born found himself in the firing line throughout the competition, as he was getting booed by the fans all around the country.

‘Champion and rare’- Ishan Kishan describes Hardik Pandya

Kishan used his Instagram account to share the emotional story of Hardik Pandya, who has stood tall to help India secure their second title in T20 World Cups.

Also Read: Ahmed Shahzad Slams Mohammad Rizwan For Playing Religion Card; Slams PCB For Allowing Players In T20 Leagues

The moment India went with the all-rounder, it was almost confirmed that he would be in the team for the whole tournament, and once he brings development in his game, the whole balance of the side would remain perfect as they went with six bowlers, including him, had a long batting line-up, including Axar Patel at number eight.

The Ireland game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in America was a good start for Pandya the ball in hand, in defeating Pakistan, he played a major role, by picking up timely wickets, one of which was of Fakhar Zaman, who could have to change the flow of the game.

Once they reached the Caribbean for the ‘super eight’ round of the event, the variations and pace-off balls were always going to be helpful for Hardik Pandya. He showed his caliber during the Bangladesh game, notching up a half-century, while against England during the semifinal, he nailed those two crucial sixes on back-to-back balls, to change the course of the game.

The Jharkhand wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan looked back at the past months of Hardik Pandya, and how he has been getting the result of his hard work honesty, and sincerity, with the trophy for the national team.

‘You faced so many things these past few months yet you stayed calm and focused. And today bhaiya you got the result of your hard-work, honesty and sincerity.’ Kishan wrote on his Instagram post with which he shared a video of hugging Hardik Pandya to congratulate him on the trophy. ‘There’s so much more I feel and want to say but words will fall short. You are a champion and you are rare.’

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Joins Elite List of Indian Cricket Legends with World Cup Triumph

On a tough occasion during the final of the tournament, he came to bowl the crucial 17th over, and on the very first ball of the over, sent back ominous looking Heinrich Klassen back to the pavilion, who chased the wide ball outside his body.

Even with 16 runs being required in the six balls, the pressure was on the bowler, because he was up against David Miller, who has been designed for these sorts of situations, but Hardik Pandya held his nerve for the victory and went on to be the star for Indian cricket.

He finished the ninth edition of the event, with 144 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of over 150, besides picking up 11 wickets at an economy of under eight.