Tussled, altercations, and confrontations are all part of the game, but when Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, some lines were crossed.

Mohammed Siraj was visibly agitated throughout the day because the rub of the green did not favour him, despite bowling superbly in the first session of play. Travis Head brought Siraj to task after the Australian star scored more than three digits.

The incident occurred during the 82nd over of the match. After a boundary to start the over, Head struck a Siraj delivery into the deep fine-leg stands. However, with the following ball, Siraj castled Head with a stunning yorker.

Head was displeased with the passionate bowler’s antics and screamed back at Siraj, resulting in a violent moment on the field.

The Australian hitter conceded that his confrontation with Siraj went a bit too far on Saturday, but also claimed that he applauded the Indian pacer’s bowling, although playfully.

Travis Head clears the air about the altercation with Mohammed Siraj; and says all’s well now

A battle of words threatened to erupt after both players were questioned about the incident after play, but Head told ABC Sport that the pair straightened things up when Siraj walked out to bat on day three.

“Sweet with it. He came out and just said [it was] a little bit of misunderstanding … I think we’ll move on. We’ve had a great week, so let’s not let it ruin it. t was fine. He said, ‘Why’d you swear?’ I sort of said, ‘Look, I didn’t at first … [but] I definitely swore at you the second time round.

I probably could have laughed it off and walked off and enjoyed myself. He just said it was a misunderstanding as well, and there was no issues for me. We move on. I’m sweet. It is what it is.,” Head told ABC Sport.

It should settle things down following day two when Head told Fox Cricket that he had been “disappointed” by the Indian quick’s performance in a couple of innings and admitted he was unhappy with his reaction.

“I was surprised at the reaction in terms of the situation of the game. There was no confrontation leading up to it and I felt like it was probably a little bit far at the time. I’m disappointed in the reaction that I gave back, but I’m also going to stand up for myself,” Head said.

It’s a lie that he only said, ‘Well bowled,’ to me: Mohammed Siraj exposes Travis Head

Siraj was questioned about Head’s statements and expressed dissatisfaction with how the South Australian framed the incident. He also stated that Head lied in the press conference and he didn’t tell me ‘well bowled’.

“I only celebrated at the start. I didn’t say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn’t right. It’s a lie that he only said, ‘Well bowled,’ to me. It’s there for everyone to see that that’s not what he said to me. We respect everyone. It’s not like we disrespect other players. I respect everybody because cricket is a gentleman’s game, but what he did wasn’t right. I didn’t like it at all,” Siraj told Harbhajan Singh in Hindi on Star Sports.

