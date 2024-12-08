The middle order batter of Australia, Travis Head, has shown his frustration towards the Indian fast bowler, Mohammad Siraj, for their altercation after he was dismissed on 140 runs on the second day at the Adelaide Oval. He claimed that it wasn’t the first time in the series that he felt that the visitors had shown extra emotions in celebrating his return.

Siraj, after being whipped over the leg side for six with a full delivery, cracked the yorker to disturb the stumps of Travis Head and gestured towards the shed, with the homeboy spinning around and reacting his disappointment for the behavior.

“I jokingly said, ‘Well bowled‘, then he pointed me in the sheds, and I had my reaction as well. I don’t want to give it too much airtime. I feel like the way I play the game, I would like a better reaction. I was surprised at the reaction in terms of the situation of the game and the lead-up. There was no confrontation leading up to it.” The South Australian batter highlighted at the post-day press conference.

The batter has always enjoyed batting against India, as 1052 runs across the three formats have come off the blade of Travis Head against India since the start of the year 2023 at an average of around 62 in 19 innings, with four half-centuries and three centuries with a best score of 163.

“It probably (went) a little bit far, that’s why I’m disappointed in the reaction I gave back, but I’m also going to stand up for myself. Like to think in our team, we wouldn’t do that. (It’s) not the way I’d like to play the game and feel like my teammates are the same. If I see that, I probably call it out, which I did.” The veteran batter addressed in the presser.

Travis Head expects good relationship between the two sides for the rest of the series

When he was dismissed on 89 in the second innings of the previous Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Jasprit Bumrah, the bowler to bounce out the batter, showed his aggression in the face of Travis Head as they closed on a huge 295-run victory to go 0-1 up in the series.

Australia had lost a couple of quick wickets at the start of the second day’s play in the form of Steve Smith and Nathan McSweeney when the 30-year-old walked into the middle with his aggressive approach and took the momentum away from the touring side, as they won a lead of over 150 runs.

“I‘ll leave those conversations that I’ve had with individuals around that. Can’t speak much for India, like I said, I’m going to call it out in certain situations. Feel like you can play hard and play fair. When you are out you can’t do much about it. I’m disappointed with the reaction I had after that, but certainly going to stand up for myself.” Travis Head expressed at the presser.

Despite what has transpired between them, the veteran has faith in the series being rolling on good terms. Australia bundled out India for just 175 in the second innings, before their openers chased down the score with 10 wickets in hand.

“I think the relationship is good. Think that’s why, I’m disappointed with a couple of reactions I’ve got when being dismissed. Feel like the game’s moved on. The way I play the game is, I’m here to have a good time, want to enjoy myself, want to play hard and play fair.” Travis Head concluded.

The third fixture starts on December 14 at the Gabba in Brisbane.