SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Travis Head Ruled Out Of First Half Of World Cup 2023- Australia coach Andrew McDonald; Marnus Labuschagne In Consideration

Jatin

Sep 18, 2023 at 4:58 PM

Travis Head Ruled Out Of First Half Of World Cup 2023- Australia coach Andrew McDonald; Marnus Labuschagne In Consideration

Australia has suffered a huge setback ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 as their ace opener Travis Head is reportedly been ruled out of the first half of the Tournament after fracturing his left arm during the fourth ODI against South Africa in Centurion.

Head fractured his left hand after he was struck on the left glove by a short delivery from Proteas seamer Gerald Coetzee in the seventh over in the fourth ODI. Australia went on to lose the match and later on lost the fifth ODI in Johannesburg as well to lose the series 2-3.

Australian coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed the development after the ODI series loss to South Africa.

“The timeframe is still a bit loose at the moment but the good news is he doesn’t require surgery as it sits at the moment. There will be an extended period of time out and we’ve just got to weigh up whether that time (out) falls with an option to carry him through the front half of the World Cup.

There’s no doubt he won’t be available for the front half, so that’s a decision we’ll have to make for the final 15(-player squad). But I can’t give you an exact time frame,” McDonald was quoted by Cricket.com.au.

He’s Made A Significant Shift In His Intent At The Crease: Andrew McDonald On Marnus Labuschagne

Due to Head’s injury, Marnus Labuschagne, a middle-order hitter, may join the team. Despite being benched for the ODIs, Labuschagne regained his form and finished with 283 runs at an average of 70.75 to lead Australia in runs scored.

“I can’t talk on behalf of the selection panel and lock him away in the World Cup 15 but it’s no doubt looking likely. He’s made a significant shift in his intent at the crease and putting the bowlers under pressure (more) than he was potentially 12 months ago. He’s struck at around 100 strike-rate in this series.

Marnus Labuschagne. PC- Getty

We know Marnus is a quality player and he probably didn’t have the 12-18 months in one-day cricket that he would have liked. But he’s no doubt taken that opportunity with both hands and there’s no doubt he’ll be front and centre when it comes to that 15-man squad down the track,” McDonald said of Labuschagne’s World Cup hopes.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan At No.5 Makes A Lot Of Sense – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Indian Wicket-keeper To Play In ODI World Cup

Tagged:

Andrew McDonald

Australia

ICC World Cup 2023

Marnus Labuschagne

travis head

NEWS

Related Article
Travis Head Ruled Out Of First Half Of World Cup 2023- Australia coach Andrew McDonald; Marnus Labuschagne In Consideration
Travis Head Ruled Out Of First Half Of World Cup 2023- Australia coach Andrew McDonald; Marnus Labuschagne In Consideration

Sep 18, 2023, 4:58 PM

SA vs AUS: It Is Not Under My Control &#8211; Marnus Labuschagne Opens Upon World Cup Non-selection After His Match-winning Knock Against South Africa
SA vs AUS: It Is Not Under My Control – Marnus Labuschagne Opens Upon World Cup Non-selection After His Match-winning Knock Against South Africa

Sep 10, 2023, 1:47 PM

SA vs AUS: Cameron Green Set To Miss A Few Games For Australia In The Buildup To The ICC ODI World Cup In India, Marnus Labuschagne To Get More Chance
SA vs AUS: Cameron Green Set To Miss A Few Games For Australia In The Buildup To The ICC ODI World Cup In India, Marnus Labuschagne To Get More Chance

Sep 9, 2023, 5:17 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Cricket Australia Announces Preliminary 18-Member Squad For World Cup, Marnus Labuschagne Misses Out
ODI World Cup 2023: Cricket Australia Announces Preliminary 18-Member Squad For World Cup, Marnus Labuschagne Misses Out

Aug 7, 2023, 10:31 AM

Ashes 2023: One Of Your Big Guns Doesn&#8217;t Get A Big Score, It&#8217;s Pretty Disappointing &#8211; Marnus Labuschagne
Ashes 2023: One Of Your Big Guns Doesn’t Get A Big Score, It’s Pretty Disappointing – Marnus Labuschagne

Jul 20, 2023, 10:52 AM

Ashes 2023: There Was Some Good Bowling, But Our Guys Got Through That &#8211; Mitchell Starc Delighted With Their Batters&#8217; Performance
Ashes 2023: There Was Some Good Bowling, But Our Guys Got Through That – Mitchell Starc Delighted With Their Batters’ Performance

Jul 1, 2023, 2:12 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links