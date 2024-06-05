Travis Head said that India would want some revenge after he starred in the two ICC finals between India and Australia, which the Rohit Sharma-led team lost.

First Travis Head scored a brilliant hundred against India in the ICC World Test Championship final in June last year. He then went on to break more than a billion hearts, as he struck another century, this time in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup in India in 2023.

The left-handed batter scored 137 runs from 120 balls and added 192 runs for the fourth wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (58*) to help Australia bounce back from 47 for 3 and chase down the target of 241 runs in 43 overs.

Ahead of Australia’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Oman in Barbados on Thursday, Head spoke on the idea of seeing India again in the final, saying it would be nice to be there.

“It would be nice. It would be nice to be in the final. I think everyone in India would love that, especially considering what’s happened in the last two finals. So, I’m sure, India wants some revenge at some point. There would be a good theater around it if that were the case. Let’s hope that we’re in it, and let’s hope you’re in it, and we’ll see what happens,” Head was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

India has faced Australia only once in the knockout match of the T20 World Cup in 2007. The MS Dhoni-led side defeated Ricky Ponting’s men by 15 runs in the second semi-final of the 2007 T20 World Cup, which was played in Durban on September 22.

Rohit Sharma is an exceptional leader: Travis Head

Head praised Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and stated that he is under no pressure to win the T20 World Cup for India.

“I don’t think Rohit has too much to worry about. He’s been an exceptional leader for a period of time and is an exceptional player as well. So, I don’t think there’s any issue from that side of things. India is in good hands. I think you could probably name four or five teams that are going to be in the mix. “Playing an attacking brand of cricket is crucial for them. With Rohit and Virat and their exceptional bowling led by star bowler Bumrah, who has also been outstanding in the IPL, their chances are high. Their chances are probably similar to the three or four other teams that are in contention,” Head said.

