Tushar Deshpande, the Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer has been given a fast bowlers’ contract by the BCCI. Tushar Deshpande’s excellent bowling performances have not gone unnoticed. Over the last two IPL seasons, he has been a steady performer for both the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

On February 28 of this year, the BCCI announced the list of centrally contracted players, stating that it offered fast bowling contracts to certain players who have played for India or are in a position to do so.

These pace bowlers do not have central contracts, but the BCCI will handle their training and injury issues through the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Tushar Deshpande’s recent cricket performances are undeniable. He was instrumental in Mumbai’s victory in the 42nd Ranji Trophy, taking 15 wickets in five matches.

This came after he had a good Ranji Trophy season in 2022-23, taking 23 wickets in just six games. He had demonstrated his talent earlier this year, collecting 15 wickets in five matches for India A versus England A.

Tushar Deshpande and Mayank Yadav get BCCI fast bowling contracts

Tushar Deshpande, who just gained his debut call-up into the Indian side when he was named for the upcoming five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe in July, has become the latest player to receive the BCCI’s fast bowling contract, according to the Times of India.

Aside from Deshpande, other quicks who have obtained fast bowling contracts include Mayank Yadav (Delhi, LSG), Akash Deep (Bengal, RCB), Vijaykumar Vyshak (RCB), Umran Malik (Jammu & Kashmir, SRH), Yash Dayal (Uttar Pradesh, RCB), and Vidwath Kaverappa (Karnataka).

“Yes, Tushar and Mayank Yadav were given their fast-bowling contracts just after an impressive show in IPL-2024. Tushar has been bowling consistently for Mumbai and CSK for the past couple of seasons and has improved immensely in the last 18 months. This is why he has been picked in India’s T20I team for Zimbabwe and given a fast-bowling contract,” a source in the BCCI told this paper.

Tushar Deshpande’s cricket career appears promising after receiving his first India call-up and signing a BCCI fast-bowling contract. He will be looking to impress in the forthcoming Zimbabwe series and establish himself as a valued member of the Indian team.

Also Read: Schedule For India’s Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Unveiled