India will travel for a full white-ball tour of Sri Lanka after their commitment to Zimbabwe in 2024. The two countries will face off in a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series on the island nation.

India is scheduled to tour Zimbabwe for five T20Is starting on July 6 just after the T20 World Cup 2024 ends. Shubman Gill was named the captain of the Indian team for the first time.

The BCCI had recently announced the 15-member India squad for the same. It featured numerous IPL performers who did extremely well in IPL 2024. Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and others have been named to the team, and they will be eager to make an impact and secure their spot in it.

India is slated to have a young team in the next series against Sri Lanka. The team is expected to go through a transition, therefore young players are likely to receive a chance in the series against Wanindu Hasaranga’s side.

India to play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs on tour of Sri Lanka in July and August

The India trip of Sri Lanka will begin with a three-match Twenty20 International series. The series’ first match will be played on July 27th, with the final two games scheduled for July 28th and 30th, respectively. The games will be played in the evening under lights.

Following the T20I series, the focus will shift to the ODIs. The Sri Lanka National Cricket Team and the India National Cricket Team will play a 50-over series beginning August 2nd. The last two matches are planned for August 4th and 7th, respectively.

The ODI series against Sri Lanka would provide excellent preparation for Team India’s Champions Trophy 2025. The event will take place in Pakistan in February-March of next year, thus a full-strength team will most likely face Sri Lanka.

India will play only a few ODIs before the Champions Trophy 2025, hence the older players would want to play as many games as possible before the Sri Lanka ODIs.

The new India head coach is also believed to take over the team’s leadership following the Sri Lanka series. So far, Gautam Gambhir appears to be the frontrunner to take over the post.

Here is the schedule of India’s tour of Sri Lanka in July-August:

1st T20I – 27th July

2nd T20I – 28th July

3rd T20I – 30th July

1st ODI – 2nd August

2nd ODI – 4th August

3rd ODI – 7th August

