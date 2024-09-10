Over the years, whether it’s for the national side or the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni has always mentored the bowlers in various plannings for the game. Now, their pacer from the 2024 season, Tushar Deshpande, highlights how the Ranchi-born helped him with valuable insights into the game.

Tushar Deshpande finished the recent season of the 20-over franchise league as the sixth-highest wicket-taker of the event, with 17 scalps in 13 innings at an average of just below 25 and an economy of under nine, with a best bowing figure of 4/27 in an innings.

The Mumbai pacer, who made his international debut during the five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe, looked back at the time when Dhoni predicted that the fast bowler would succeed at the international level during their preparatory camp ahead of the 2023 season.

“[Dhoni told me]: ‘You have everything to succeed at international level. But you have to be calm during your run-up. Don’t get distracted by the crowd. Just take a deep breath, stay calm, and bowl.‘ If Mahi tells you that you have everything to be successful at the international level, boss, that itself is an achievement.” Tushar Deshpande expressed during an interaction with ‘ESPNcricinfo.’

The 29-year-old has a successful first-class career with 97 wickets in 36 games at an average of under 30, celebrating five five-wicket hauls with the best of 6/70, besides scoring 511 runs at an average of around 15.

“Why did you bowl the bouncer?”- MS Dhoni’s suggestion to Tushar Deshpande

During the 2023 season of the IPL, when Chennai became the champions for the fifth time, the young bowler was their leading wicket-taker of the event with 21 scalps in 16 innings at an average of under 27 and an economy rate of 9.92, with a best of 3/45 in an innings.

Despite going for runs, he used to pick crucial wickets and open the door of a comeback for the side on many occasions. His poor start of 1/51 in 3.2 overs against Gujarat Titans could have been the end of his career, but he was backed by the captain.

“Mahi came to me and said: ‘You haven’t made any mistakes. You bowled all good balls. It was not your day today. In the next match, repeat the same.” Tushar Deshpande remarked.

The former Indian captain took him under his wings and used to spend time in the nets. The CSK pacer recalled one of the practice sessions when he was bowling to the wicket-keeper batter, and he smashed him for a six and advised to only bowl yorkers.

“I was bowling good yorkers, but suddenly, I bowled a bouncer and got hit for a 100-metre six. He asked me: ‘Kyun daala bouncer?’ [Why did you bowl the bouncer?] I told him I thought he was expecting the Yorker. He told me: Don’t play cricket in the mind. Yorker is a yorker, and no one can hit you.” Tushar Deshpande shared that light moment.

One of the best things about Dhoni is how he manages his bowlers in different situations and while giving them advice, doesn’t put much weight on their shoulders.

“He was telling me we keep trying to play ahead of the game instead of staying in the present. The other thing he told me is to focus on my fitness, which is important for fast bowlers.” Tushar Deshpande concluded.

There is still no guarantee that the pacer will retain his place in CSK before the next auction, but these lessons will remain with him for the rest of his career and will help in making developments.