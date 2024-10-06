Umran Malik, one of the fastest bowlers to play for India, has suffered from bad luck once again as he has been reportedly ruled out of the first phase of the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. Malik was set to play for the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) team.

On June 26, 2022, Umran made his international debut for India against Ireland in Dublin, conceding 14 runs in one over. He took his first wicket for India in the following match against Ireland, bowling Lorcan Tucker. Umran has taken 11 wickets in eight Twenty20 Internationals for India.

On November 25, 2022, the young pacer made his one-day international debut against New Zealand in Auckland, taking 2 for 66 in 10 overs. He has removed 13 batters in ten ODIs thus far.

Before this, Umran Malik had suffered dengue and missed the Duleep Trophy encounter, while a toe injury kept him from playing in the Irani Cup match.

Scans show stress fracture in Umran Malik’s hip

As per the Rising Kashmir report, Umran Malik will miss the first phase of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season due to a hip injury.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has yet to name a substitute for Umran in its Ranji Trophy squad. The Indian pacer’s six-week recuperation plan sparked concerns over his participation in the later stages of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, putting the squad in jeopardy.

His injury currently prevents him from competing in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 and may also jeopardize his chances in the IPL 2025, which are due to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has requested Umran Malik’s followers and media outlets to refrain from repeatedly challenging his comeback to the Indian cricket squad.

Brigadier Anil Gupta, a member of the JKCA administration, voiced concern that the growing publicity around the young pacer’s comeback could harm his morale.

Brigadier Anil Gupta was quoted as saying by Rising Kashmir: “After recovering from dengue, Umran suffered from a toe injury and followed it with a hamstring injury. However, after recovering from his left hamstring injury, he complained of issues around his left hip during bowling, and a consultation and subsequent scans had shown a stress fracture in his left hip.

He is currently in the off-loading phase for the next 4-6 weeks and will progress to the next phase after relevant scans and follow-up consultation with the experts.”

Umran Malik going through a bad phase: Mithun Manhas

Malik was chosen for the Duleep Trophy 2024, however, he was unable to compete owing to a dengue infection. The goal of this extensive process was to study the various causes and rule out other underlying issues contributing to the pacer’s condition, as the fracture site is rather unique, and stress-related abnormalities were identified on the right side of his pelvic bone.

On the other hand, Mithun Manhas, Member of Cricket Operations and Development JKCA, stated: “He is just going through a bad phase, which is a common occurrence in every player’s career. We hope that after he is fully recovered, he will return to the field with fresh energy and Josh.”

