Updated ICC WTC Points Table: Australia Dethrone India At The Top After Win Over Pakistan In Sydney

Australia have moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship Points Table (ICC WTC Points Table) after beating Pakistan by eight wickets in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday (January 6).

Chasing 130 runs to complete a clean sweep, Australia recovered from a shaky start to chase down the total with ease in the end. Opener Usman Khawaja was dismissed for a six-ball duck by off-spinner Sajid Khan before retiring David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne shared a 119-run stand for the second wicket to all but seal the game.

Warner scored 57 runs before being dismissed by Sajid. Labuschagne, who remained unbeaten on 62, and Steve Smith scored the required 11 runs to power Australia to their 17th consecutive win over Pakistan in home Tests. Earlier in the Test, Pakistan were bowled out for 115 in the second innings. After taking a slender 14-run lead in the first innings, Pakistan ended day three on 68 for 7 before adding 47 runs for the last three wickets on day four.

In the first innings, Pakistan recovered from 96 for 5 and then 227 for 9 to post a competitive total of 313 runs. Mohammad Rizwan (88), Agha Salman (53) and Aamer Jamal (82) scored half-centuries for the tourists. In reply, Australia were cruising at 289 for 5 before losing their last five wickets for just 10 runs to be bowled out for 299.

Updated ICC WTC Points Table After AUS vs PAK Test:

Australia’s win over Pakistan is their fifth of the ongoing WTC cycle. They now have five wins from eight games. The Pat Cummins-led side is currently at the top of the ICC WTC Points Table with a total of 54 points and a PCT of 56.25. India are at the second spot with a PCT of 54.16.

South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh are at third, fourth and fifth spot respectively with 12 points and a PCT of 50. With 2 wins from five games, Pakistan are at the sixth spot with a PCT of 36.66 followed by West Indies, England and Sri Lanka.

ICC WTC Points Table: