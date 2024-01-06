Updated ICC WTC Points Table: Australia Dethrone India At The Top After Win Over Pakistan In Sydney

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Updated ICC WTC Points Table: Australia Dethrone India At The Top After Win Over Pakistan In Sydney

All

Cricket News

Updated ICC WTC Points Table: Australia Dethrone India At The Top After Win Over Pakistan In Sydney

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Jan 6, 2024 at 12:48 PM

Updated ICC WTC Points Table: Australia Dethrone India At The Top After Win Over Pakistan In Sydney

Australia have moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship Points Table (ICC WTC Points Table) after beating Pakistan by eight wickets in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday (January 6).

Chasing 130 runs to complete a clean sweep, Australia recovered from a shaky start to chase down the total with ease in the end. Opener Usman Khawaja was dismissed for a six-ball duck by off-spinner Sajid Khan before retiring David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne shared a 119-run stand for the second wicket to all but seal the game.

Warner scored 57 runs before being dismissed by Sajid. Labuschagne, who remained unbeaten on 62, and Steve Smith scored the required 11 runs to power Australia to their 17th consecutive win over Pakistan in home Tests. Earlier in the Test, Pakistan were bowled out for 115 in the second innings. After taking a slender 14-run lead in the first innings, Pakistan ended day three on 68 for 7 before adding 47 runs for the last three wickets on day four.

In the first innings, Pakistan recovered from 96 for 5 and then 227 for 9 to post a competitive total of 313 runs. Mohammad Rizwan (88), Agha Salman (53) and Aamer Jamal (82) scored half-centuries for the tourists. In reply, Australia were cruising at 289 for 5 before losing their last five wickets for just 10 runs to be bowled out for 299.

Updated ICC WTC Points Table After AUS vs PAK Test:

Australia’s win over Pakistan is their fifth of the ongoing WTC cycle. They now have five wins from eight games. The Pat Cummins-led side is currently at the top of the ICC WTC Points Table with a total of 54 points and a PCT of 56.25. India are at the second spot with a PCT of 54.16.

South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh are at third, fourth and fifth spot respectively with 12 points and a PCT of 50. With 2 wins from five games, Pakistan are at the sixth spot with a PCT of 36.66 followed by West Indies, England and Sri Lanka.

ICC WTC Points Table:

Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT
1 Australia 8 5 2 1 0 54 56.25
2 India 4 2 1 1 0 26 54.16
3 South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 12 50
4 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 0 12 50
5 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 12 50
6 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 0 22 36.66
7 West Indies 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67
8 England 5 2 2 1 0 9 15
9 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 0

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

ICC World Test Championship

ICC WTC Points

India National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
Updated ICC WTC Points Table: Australia Dethrone India At The Top After Win Over Pakistan In Sydney
Updated ICC WTC Points Table: Australia Dethrone India At The Top After Win Over Pakistan In Sydney

Jan 6, 2024, 12:47 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy