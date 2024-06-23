USA and England will be taking on each other in the 49th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday (June 23) at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

It will be the last Super 8 game for both the teams. USA are all but out of the competition after losing their first two Super 8 games. In the first game, they came up with a brilliant effort against South Africa but eventually lost the game by 18 runs while chasing 195.

In their second game, USA were thoroughly outplayed by fellow co-hosts West Indies. The defeat has all but ended their chances of creating history and making it to the semifinal. USA will be looking to bow out on a high and beating the reigning champions would be the perfect way.

As far as England are concerned, they are once again in a spot where the odds are stacked firmly against them. They began their Super 8 campaign with a thumping 8-wicket win over West Indies. However, their loss against South Africa coupled with West Indies’ big win over USA has put them in a tight spot.

A win for England and a loss for West Indies against South Africa will be enough for the defending champions to qualify. However, if both England and West Indies lose their last games, it will come down to net run-rate. Even if both of them win their game, the net run-rate will decide their fate. So England will not only be looking at a win but a big win as well.

USA vs ENG: Match info:

Article Title USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between USA & England Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 23-June-24 Category USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Stadium Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

USA Playing XI for today’s match:

Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (captain), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

England Playing XI for today’s match:

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (captain) (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

USA vs ENG: Squads

USA:

Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir

England:

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley, Chris Jordan

USA vs ENG Head-to-Head stats:

The upcoming game is the first ever T20I match between England and USA.

USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Phil Salt:

While Phil Salt could not get going with the bat in the last game against South Africa, he has been in terrific form in the recent times. Even in the T20 World Cup, he has been among runs and will be looking to score big in the must-win clash for his side. Before the game against South Africa, he had played an unbeaten 87-run knock against West Indies in England’s first Super 8 game.

Andries Gous:

Andries Gous has been in terrific form with the bat in the T20 World Cup. Only Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Nicholas Pooran have scored more runs than him in the ongoing tournament. In 5 games so far, he has scored 211 runs including the 80-run knock that nearly took USA to a famous win over South Africa. USA will be relying on him for a good start with the bat.

Top picks:

Harry Brook:

Harry Brook has been in good form as well. In his last two innings, he has scored 47 not out and 53. With form on his side, Brook will be looking to make a good impact in the upcoming game as well. Overall, he has scored 120 runs in 3 innings so far.

Saurabh Netravalkar:

The onus will be on Saurabh Netravalkar to give USA the early breakthroughs. The left-arm pacer could not pick any wicket in the last game against West Indies and will be looking to make an impact against England. He has picked up 6 wickets so far.

USA vs ENG Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Jos Butler (vc), Phil Salt (c), Andries Gous

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Aaron Jones

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Steven Taylor

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer

USA vs ENG Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Jos Butler, Phil Salt, Andries Gous (vc)

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Nitish Kumar

Allrounders: Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer (c), Adil Rashid

USA vs ENG: Match prediction

England will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat England in the upcoming game.