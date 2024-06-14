USA and Ireland will be facing each other in the 30th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Friday (June 14) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

The equation is pretty clear for USA. They need to win the game against Ireland to qualify for the Super 8s. Their fate is still in their hands and they can achieve the historic feat by continuing their fine run in the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup. USA began their campaign with a stunning win over Canada where they chased down 195 runs in less than 18 overs before leaving the cricketing world shellshocked with their win over Pakistan.

Their winning run came to an end against India earlier this week but they still managed to trouble their fancied opponents. The form and momentum are with USA and they will be looking to make the most of it. Even if USA lose the game, they will remain in contention for a spot in the Super 8s although their fate will depend on the game between Pakistan and Ireland.

Pakistan have a better net run-rate than USA and can qualify for the next stage if they manage to beat Ireland. As far as Ireland are concerned, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing their first two games. While they are mathematically still alive in the competition, they will need nothing less than a miracle to make it to the next round.

At the same time, every equation can be rendered useless if rain plays spoilsport. Southern Florida was lashed by torrential rain earlier this week and the forecast for the coming days is not very promising either. If the game between USA and Ireland is washed out, the former will go through irrespective of the result of the game between Ireland and Pakistan.

USA vs IRE: Match info:

Article Title USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between USA & Ireland Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 14-June-24 Category USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Stadium Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

USA Playing XI for today’s match:

Monank Patel (captain) (wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones (vice captain), Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Harmeet Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Irelad Playing XI for today’s match:

Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Benjamin White, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy

USA vs IRE: Squads

USA:

Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar

Ireland:

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Ross Adair

USA vs IRE Head-to-Head stats:

The upcoming game is the first T20 World Cup clash between USA and Ireland. Both the teams have played two games against each other so far and have won one game each.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Saurabh Netravalkar:

Saurabh Netravalkar has been one of USA’s heroes in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He defended the 18 runs in the Super Over against Pakistan before giving the team a solid start against India by dismissing both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma cheaply inside the powerplay. He will be eyeing another good display with the ball.

Mark Adair:

Mark Adair has been one of the very few positives in an otherwise dismal campaign so far for Ireland. After taking one wicket against India, the allrounder scored 34 runs and picked up 1 for 23 against Canada in the previous game. He will be looking to impress against USA as well.

Top picks:

Ali Khan:

Ali Khan is one of the most experienced bowlers in the USA team and looked sharp against India as well. He dismissed Rishabh Pant in the game and has taken 3 wickets so far. The Pakistan-born bowler will be looking to deliver with the ball for his team again.

Aaron Jones:

Aaron Jones is one of the best performers with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He is currently the second highest run-scorer in the tournament with only Afghanistan star Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of him. In 3 games, he has scored 141 runs including an unbeaten knock of 94 and will be eyeing another good outing with the bat in the forthcoming game.

USA vs IRE Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker, Monank Patel

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Aaron Jones

Allrounders: Mark Adair, Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Saurabh Netravalkar

Captain: Saurabh Netravalkar

Vice-captain: Aaron Jones

USA vs IRE Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Monank Patel, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Aaron Jones

Allrounders: Mark Adair, Steven Taylor, Curtis Campher, Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

Captain: Mark Adair

Vice-captain: Ali Khan

USA vs IRE: Match prediction

USA will be starting the game as favourites and are expected to beat Ireland in the upcoming game.