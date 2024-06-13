Ali Khan and Jaskaran Malhotra, stars of the USA team got into a scuffle on Twitter (now X) after Malhotra shared a meme regarding teammate Shayan Jahangir. The USA Cricket team is having a fairytale ride at the T20 World Cup 2024.

They defeated Canada and Pakistan in their first two matches and lost to India. However, they need just one more win to qualify for the Super 8s. USA had stunned the cricketing world when they defeated the former T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup champions Pakistan in a super over in Dallas, Texas.

The USA even gave India a tough time in their recent game. Put into bat first, USA posted 110/8 with Steven Taylor (24) and Nitish Kumar (27) being the top scorers. In defense, USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar removed India openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli inside the first three overs. He dismissed Virat Kohli for a golden duck, his first in T20 World Cups.

However, an unbeaten fifty by Suryakumar Yadav and 31* by Shivam Dube and their 70*-run partnership helped India win by 7 wickets and qualify for the Super 8s.

‘Never Expected This Hate’- Ali Khan slams Jaskaran Malhotra for sharing meme of Shayn Jahangir

Meanwhile, USA cricketers Ali Khan and Jaskaran Malhotra, who were not picked in the T20 World Cup squad, got into a tiff online. The dispute arose from a pre-tournament comment made by Malhotra, who last represented the United States in 2022, about current opener Shayan Jahangir’s duck against India.

Jaskaran earned a lot of fame after hitting six sixes in an over against Papua New Guinea in 2021. He is only the second cricketer to achieve this feat in an ODI match.

In a now-deleted post, Jaskaran shared a meme from another account that made a jest of Jahangir’s statement: ‘Last year in the World Cup qualifiers, I told the ICC people that one of my dreams is to play against Virat Kohli and show him who’s king.‘

His post, which was a blatant jab at Jahangir’s performance against Virat and his squad, as he scored a golden duck, exacerbated the situation. The post further added, “And this happened when he played against Virat and team,” with a photo of Jahangir departing after his golden duck on Wednesday.

Shayan Jahangir today gone on golden Duck 🦆 pic.twitter.com/HhBaKJZZx3 — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) June 12, 2024

‘I never expected this from my ex-teammate. The hate towards another player! This is very unprofessional of you @JaskaranUSA,‘ Ali Khan retorted in response to the post.

“Just to let you know, go see my post. How am I supporting you and my team? Please go and check, brother,” Jaskaran wrote in response to Khan.

After being left out of USA's T20 World Cup squad, Mr Six Sixes #worldrecordholder is picking social media fights with his former USA teammates…. pic.twitter.com/g1QMPJVxJC — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) June 12, 2024

