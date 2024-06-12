The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to clean up the Pakistan team after the T20 World Cup 2024 and has identified six players who will be shown the door. The PCB has dubbed the exercise “Operation Clean Up”.

The Babar Azam-led team’s World Cup campaign began on a poor note. The Men in Green were defeated by the United States of America (USA) in their opening match of the ICC competition. Pakistan failed to defend the 159-run goal. The team did not cross the line during the match’s Super Over.

The Pakistan team then lost to their archrivals, India, in their following match. Pakistan failed to chase down the 120-run goal and suffered their second consecutive loss in the tournament. Former cricketers criticized Babar Azam and his colleagues for their poor World Cup performances.

They secured their first victory by defeating Canada in New York on Tuesday, June 11. With seven wickets and 15 balls remaining, the Men in Green successfully chased down a 107-run goal. Pakistan’s cricket team rose to third position in Group A, with two points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.191.

PCB identifies six Pakistan players who will be dropped from the team after T20 World Cup

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the PCB, has consulted with board officials, associates, and former cricketers to address team difficulties. The consensus is to remove players involved in internal politics and eliminate underperformers following the T20 World Cup.

This decisive measure is set to occur when Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign concludes. According to sources, at least six players are going to be dropped.

According to reports, some players are only in the squad because they have a good relationship with the captain, despite bad results. Concerns have also been raised regarding Babar Azam’s captaincy, with some questioning his leadership and decision-making.

Many elite cricketers, including Babar, have the same management company. Former Chairman Zaka Ashraf attempted to limit agents’ influence, which led to his resignation.

Factionalism within the PCB is on the rise, causing changes in a variety of departments. Naqvi plans to work with former cricketers to boost team performance. However, several players believe that these concerns should have been addressed following the World Cup.

