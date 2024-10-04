In the surprising news of the Pakistan cricket team, their leg-spinner, Usman Qadir, has announced his retirement from the Green Brigade. It has been four years since he returned from Australia and committed to the Pakistan side regarding his international future in the game. At the age of 31, he declared the end of his career in the game as the Pakistan cricketer.

The move signals how he wants to shift to a different country and start putting more attention on his game. Usman Qadir, son of the legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, who has picked up 236 wickets in 67 red-ball games at an average of 32, besides nailing 132 scalps in 104 games at an average of 26.16, could be part of the USA side in the future.

He has featured in 25 T20I games for the national side, where he has captured 31 wickets at an average of under 19 and a strike rate of under 14 with a best spell of 4/13 in an innings. The last 20-over game for the side came in 2023 against Bangladesh at Hangzhou.

Usman Qadir takes retirement from Pakistan cricket

Usman Qadir has been part of only one 50-over game for the national side, which came in 2021 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion against South Africa. In that game, he collected only one scalp, giving away 48 runs in nine overs at an economy rate of 5.33.

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket. As I reflect on this unforgettable journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude.” The leg-spinner was announced through a social media post. “It has been an immense honor to represent my country, and I’m thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way.”

At his peak, he was considered to be the primary leg-spinner of the side, keeping Shadab Khan out of the 20-over format for a brief period. It was 2018 when Usman Qadir almost denied an international call from the Pakistan side, showing his desire to represent Australia.

He even made his debut for the Western Australia side in 2018 and played for the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). However, in 2019, out of nowhere, Misbah-Ul-Haq named him in the Pakistan squad for their trip to Australia.

That happened before Usman Qadir publicly committed to playing for Pakistan. A few week weeks earlier, his father Abdul Qadir had died of a sudden cardiac arrest, the young spinner said that the passing away of his father was a significant factor for him to commit to his birth country.

He hasn’t been that consistent in any form of the game, with 68 wickets in 49 games at an average of under 33 and a strike rate of 34.3. In the first-class format, he has captured 21 wickets in 13 games at an average of nearly 42 and a strike rate of around nine overs.

Last year was the breaking point between him and the Pakistan Cricket Board, where he accused the board of mishandling his injury in May, stating that he had screenshots and other evidence to prove his stand.

“As I step into this new chapter, I will be continuing my dad’s legacy, embracing both my love for cricket and the lessons he instilled in me. I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together.” Usman Qadir concluded.