Rohit Sharma credited Virat Kohli, former India captain, and Ravi Shastri, former India coach, for giving him a second birth in Test cricket by making him open in Test cricket. Rohit Sharma is currently a prominent member of India’s Test squad. Not only is he the skipper, but the 37-year-old is one of the best openers in red-ball cricket.

However, this was not the case when Rohit Sharma began his Test career in 2013. Rohit was actually set to make his Test debut back in 2010, but he got injured on the day of his debut against South Africa.

He only got a chance to play Tests because Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman retired from the game. He made his Test debut against West Indies in 2013, the farewell series for Sachin Tendulkar, and hammered 177 in his first outing in Kolkata. He hit another century in the next Test in Mumbai.

But Rohit, while excelling in the white-ball game as an opener, was struggling to make his place in the Test team middle order with the presence of Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, and Cheteshwar Pujara.

I was very grateful to Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli: Rohit Sharma on opening in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma was finally asked to open in Test cricket as well in the 2019 series at home against South Africa and hammered his maiden double-century. He then made twin centuries in the same Test in the next game to cement his spot at the top of the Indian Test team.

During a podcast with sports presenter Jatin Sapru, Rohit discussed Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli’s roles in his rise through the ranks. Rohit stated that he had no other choice than to open because his Test numbers were continually decreasing in the middle order.

“I was very grateful to Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli for giving me that opportunity to bat up the order because it was not going to be an easy decision again in Test cricket. They gave me an opportunity there.

(Did they have a chat with you) Yeah, they asked me (whether he wanted to open or not). They asked me to go and play one practice match which I did and I got out on the first ball in that practice game. But I thought that I don’t have any other option now,” Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit Sharma spoke openly about his desire to succeed in Test cricket after his second birth. He also stated that he wants to play freely this time rather than grind it out in the traditional way that Test cricket is played.

“This is my second birth in Test cricket. I have to take this opportunity at any cost. Whether it’s opening the batting or No. 11, or any other number in the middle order, I just wanted to get picked. I replied to them that I was going to play freely. I am not going to take the pressure of going and battling it out and all of that. I am going to play freely. If the ball is in front of my eyes whether it’s the first ball of the Test match, I am going to smack it,” the Indian captain added.

Rohit Sharma’s numbers drastically improved ever since he started opening in Tests. He was averaging in the mid-thirties before starting to open in Tests but now averages almost 44 in the format.

