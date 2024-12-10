Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-year-old batting wonder, who became the youngest player to be sold in IPL auction history, has been accused of forging his age by former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan. This came after Vaibhav’s stellar performances for India U19 in the recent Youth Asia Cup 2024.

He was one of India’s joint leading run scorers, with 176 runs in five matches, including two half-centuries throughout the tournament. His blistering 76* against the UAE and vital knock in the quarterfinal against Sri Lanka were highlights of his outstanding performance at the recent ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024.

He struggled in the final against Bangladesh, scoring only 9 runs as India lost by 59 runs. Despite the on-field success, the controversy surrounding his age has overshadowed his performance in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2024.

“Can a 13-year-old kid really hit such a long six?”: Junaid Khan accuses Vaibhav Suryavanshi of forging his age

Vaibhav’s outstanding U-19 Asia Cup 2024 performance has generated yet another age-fraud scandal, with veteran Pakistan bowler Junaid Khan raising suspicions about his true age on social media.

Junaid Khan shared a video of Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s match-winning semifinal knock against Sri Lanka on social media, in which the 13-year-old scored an astonishing 67 runs off just 36 balls, including five sixes and six boundaries.

The former Pakistan pacer captioned the video with a question about whether a 13-year-old could hit such long sixes.

“Can a 13-year-old kid really hit such a long six?” Junaid Khan captioned the clip, sparking a debate on social media and among cricket fans once again regarding the teenager’s age.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a six over the rooftop of the venue, and Junaid couldn’t digest this. Suryavanshi’s knock helped India secure a seven-wicket victory, and his efforts earned him the Player of the Match award.

Vaibhav’s father says his son can undergo another age test to clear the air once and for all

In response to the claims, Vaibhav’s father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, has defended his son, citing a bone test verified by the BCCI conducted five years ago to validate the teenager’s age.

“When he was 8 and a half years old, he first appeared for a BCCI bone test. He has already played for India U-19. We don’t fear anyone. He can again undergo an age test,” he told PTI.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, made history as the youngest player ever sold at the IPL auction last month. The Rajasthan Royals recruited the youthful hitting star for INR 1.1 crore, and he will be taught by cricket icon Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid, the former Indian head coach, has recently returned as the Rajasthan Royals’ head coach. Despite the age-related charges, Suryavanshi remains focused on his cricket career.

He will make his List A debut for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Vaibhav would then join a star-studded Rajasthan Royals team in the IPL 2025, alongside Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jofra Archer.

