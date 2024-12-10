Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli looked determined to change things as India prepped in Adelaide Oval for the third Test of BGT 2024-25, which will be played in Brisbane from December 14.

India was routed by 10 wickets by Australia inside three days in the Adelaide pink-ball Test. With the series leveled 1-1, India will need to win atleast two of the remaining three Tests to stay in contention for the WTC 2025 final.

While Australia decided to have a day off, the Indian team decided to utilize the extra two days they got to practice in Adelaide and prep for the Brisbane Test.

Before flying to Brisbane for the third Test of the series, players like Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli made the decision to put in a lot of work in the nets in Adelaide.

Where will Rohit Sharma bat in Brisbane? Hints dropped during nets in Adelaide

One of the main topics of discussion among experts before the Gabba match has been Rohit Sharma’s batting stance. But it appears that the captain of India is unwilling to make any changes.

In the pink-ball Test, Rohit batted at number six, enabling KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to continue opening. After Rahul and Rohit both failed to score runs, there were talks that the Indian skipper needed to take back his starting position. However, Rohit is eager to play at least one more game in the middle order.

From India’s net sessions in Adelaide on Tuesday, the broadcaster reported that there was no change in Team India’s batting order from the pink-ball Test.

The broadcaster KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out for the hits first, followed by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant. The batting order, hence, indicates that Rohit might not be keen to get Rahul shifted to a spot in the middle-order at the Gabba.

Virat Kohli tried out different techniques to counter off-stump problems

Even though he scored an incredible century in the Perth Test, Virat Kohli was dismissed in the next three innings similarly. Australia’s bowlers have trapped him on the third-fourth stump trap outside off-stump.

In the Adelaide nets, Virat Kohli practiced his backfoot technique, according to the announcer. It appears that the batter has been trying to address the fact that he has been removed several times for pressing on the front foot and edging the ball to the slips.

Here is the video:

It is time to look ahead. Preparations for the Brisbane Test starts right here in Adelaide.#TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VfWphBK6pe — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2024

