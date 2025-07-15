Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have become household names in India after their stunning exploits in the IPL this year. Both the youngsters made their debut in the IPL this year and hit the ground running, leaving one and all impressed with their batting.

Priyansh plied his trade for Punjab Kings and played a key role in the team’s journey to the final. He finished the tournament as Punjab Kings’ third highest run-scorer. The southpaw scored 475 runs in 17 games including 55 fours and 25 sixes.

On the other hand, Vaibhav Suryavanshi played for Rajasthan Royals. The 14-year old went on to become the youngest player to score an IPL century, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls, and the second fastest ever. Overall, Vaibhav Suryavanshi played 7 games and scored 252 runs including 24 sixes and 18 fours.

Also Read: India Squad Announced For Upcoming T20I Series

Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi to play for India soon:

Following the impressive display in IPL 2025, both Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have been receiving praise from all around. The fans are now eagerly waiting for their international debut. And if reports are to be believed, they are likely to be included in the India squad that could visit Bangladesh in September next year for a limited-overs series.

The series was scheduled to take place in August this year but had to be postponed. In recent years, the selectors have handed debuts to youngsters on T20I tours and both Arya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are likely to be included in the squad for the series next year.

Suryavanshi recently impressed for India Under-19 in England. In five one-day games, he registered scores of 48, 45, 86, 143 and 33. Arya, on the other hand, has not played any competitive game since the conclusion of the IPL last month.