Venkatesh Iyer was asked to choose between Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in a funny video shared by his county Lancashire. The MP all-rounder has been having a good time in English county cricket as his stint with Lancashire is coming to an end.

Iyer has played five List A matches for the club in the One-Day Cup and one first-class match in the County Championship against Surrey. Representing the club in the One-Day Cup, he has amassed just 78 runs in five games and he has three wickets to his name.

Phil Salt, Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders teammate, recommended his name to Lancashire.

However, it has not been a memorable spell, and it will end with Lancashire’s next encounter. His scores in the five One-Day Cup games were 15, 4, 9, 15, and 25, with three wickets. In the County game against Surrey, he scored four and fifteen.

Iyer established himself as a powerful top-order batsman in the 2021 Indian Premier League season. His outstanding performance in that edition earned him a call-up to India’s white-ball international team. Aside from his bat power, Iyer adds a valuable skill set as a seam bowler.

Venkatesh Iyer was left in a quandary when asked to pick between MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

As part of the Club’s ‘This or That’ segment, Iyer was asked to choose between two options. Having arrived in England on the recommendation of his Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Phil Salt, Iyer unintentionally chose Salt in the majority of the combinations that were suggested to him. The player he did not select kept being removed.

The combination eventually came down to Brendon McCullum or MS Dhoni, and Iyer said “MS Dhoni” without hesitation. Dhoni’s name was then used against Virat Kohli, and Iyer sided with Dhoni.

However, when Dhoni’s name was mentioned with Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian found himself in a predicament. Iyer pondered for a few seconds, grinned, and replied, “MS Dhoni.”

The all-rounder scored 370 runs for KKR in IPL 2024 at an average of 46.25 in 13 innings and four fifty-plus scores to his name. Moreover, he had an impressive strike rate of 158.79.

