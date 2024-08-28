The current Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the former captain of the Indian team, Sourav Ganguly, has decided to stay away from the head coach role of the franchise after they ended their relationship with Ricky Ponting a few weeks ago.

The team has been looking to revamp their team combination with a meg auction knocking on the door. Sourav Ganguly informed his wish to get the position of Ponting, from the next season.

“I am planning for the next IPL. I want Delhi Capitals (DC) to win this time. I will speak to the management about appointing an Indian as the head coach.” Sourav Ganguly revealed in the recent past about his desire. “I want to give a shot as the head coach. I will bring in some new players. Wanted to bring in Jamie Smith from England.”

Also Read: Disney Star Demands Renegotiation With ICC In Their $3 Bn Broadcast Deal

Delhi Capitals is one of the three teams of the Indian Premier League, along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to not taste the ultimate success so far. The best finish for the Capitals was during the 2020 season, where they ended as the runners-up, losing the final to Mumbai Indians.

DC betray Sourav Ganguly to appoint this World Cup winner as head coach

Recent reports have confirmed that Sourav Ganguly isn’t replacing the position of former head coach of the DC side, Ricky Ponting. The Bengali newspaper, Aajkaal, has ruled Sourav Ganguly out of the race for the head coach position instead, he is trying his former Indian team-mate and a veteran all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, to assume the role from IPL 2025.

The reports have also claimed that few of the franchises have interacted with the Chandigarh-born, whose talks with the Delhi-based franchise have progressed well, and if everything goes well, then he can become the new head coach from the IPL 2025.

The previous reports remarked that the Gujarat Titans (GT) were looking at Yuvraj Singh to replace their mentor, Ashish Nehra. But, it looks like the champions of the 2022 season are looking to replace their former head coach, Gary Kirsten, who has become the new head of the Pakistan side in the white-ball game, with an Indian player.

Sportstar also states that Delhi Capitals (DC) are looking to bolster their batting order in the IPL 2025 auctions, and with the departure of Ricky Ponting, they are looking at someone like Yuvraj Singh, who despite not having any prior experience has worked with Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and a few other Punjab batters over the years.

Als0 Read: England To Miss Mark Wood For Sri Lanka Series; Replacement Named For Last 2 Tests

This counts Sourav Ganguly out of the race. Yuvraj has also featured for DC in the past, as he was the highest-paid player of the IPL during the 2015 auction with a tag of INR 16 crore, he finished with 248 runs in 14 games for the Delhi side before being released ahead of the IPL 2016 auction.

Rishabh Pant has a very smooth relationship with the left-handed batter which makes it easy for the management to select the head coach for the upcoming season of the league.