The International Cricket Council (ICC) has purportedly settled the complications surrounding the next ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

According to recent sources, the ICC has guaranteed broadcasters that the highly awaited India-Pakistan match in the showpiece tournament will be held in Dubai.

Tensions linger between the two cricketing nations over the marquee tournament’s schedule. Pakistan is the tournament’s official host, but the BCCI has refused to send the Indian team, claiming security reasons. In response, the PCB rejected India’s suggestion for a hybrid model.

The PCB later proposed a “Partnership or Fusion Formula,” under which matches between India and Pakistan would be played at neutral venues for upcoming ICC competitions in India until 2031, including the 2026 T20 World Cup. Discussions on this plan are still underway, and certain concerns remain unresolved.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was in Dubai, although no official ICC meeting took place. However, he allegedly spoke with ICC Chief Jay Shah, and an online board meeting is scheduled for Saturday to resolve outstanding issues.

According to Indian media, the Indian team may play all of its Champions Trophy matches in the UAE, including the semi-finals and finals if they qualify. Pakistan is looking for a similar concept for ICC events hosted by India, with matches between the two nations played at neutral locations.

The ICC Broadcast Workshop in Dubai confirmed that the Pakistan-India match during the upcoming tournament will be played in Dubai. However, no representatives from Pakistan’s state television were present at the workshop.

As per Pakistani journalist Saleem Khaliq, India and Pakistan will play their match in Dubai in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“The Pakistan-India Champions Trophy match will be held in Dubai, ICC has assured the broadcasters,” he posted on X.

He further added that the tournament schedule for the major event has not yet been determined, as concerns between Pakistan and India over the “Partnership or Fusion Formula” remain unresolved. This formula recommends that all Pakistan-India matches in ICC competitions for the next three years be held in Dubai.

“The two traditional rival countries have not yet agreed on some issues of “partnership or fusion formula”. A positive announcement is expected,” he stated.

“It’s been agreed in principle by all parties that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be held in the UAE and Pakistan with India playing its matches in Dubai. It’s a win-win situation for all stakeholders. During the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan will play its matches in Sri Lanka. The compensation demanded by PCB for the Champions Trophy hybrid model is still under consideration,” PTI stated.

