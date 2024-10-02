The recent past has seen a great rivalry built up between India and Australia. Two top-ranked sides always go at each other, whether it’s the longest format of the game or an ICC tournament. The upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will produce another chance to enjoy the aggressive battle between these two sides in the game.

Australia hasn’t won a red-ball series over India for a decade, as the last win for them in a Test series against the Blue Brigade came during the 2014-15 series. They lost their first Test series at home against this respective opponent during the 2018/19 summer and found the same thing being repeated in the next series during 2020/21.

Their middle-order batter, Marnus Labuschagne, has described the Indian wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, as the most amusing player in the opponents’ side. The left-handed batter played a key role in them winning the last two series, especially the history one at the Gabba.

“The one I always find the most amusing is Rishabh Pant. He’s always funny, (has) a great laugh, and plays the game in the right spirit.” The veteran batter of Australia expressed this during a conversation with Star Sports.

In the last series down under, the home team started aggressively with a win in the opening game at the Adelaide Oval, where they blew away the visiting side for just 36 in the second innings to achieve an eight-wicket victory in the game. But, then, they suddenly lost track of the last three games.

“I get annoyed by Jadeja”- Former captain of Australia

From that start in the four-match series of the 2020/21 summer, hardly one expected India to fight back, but they did with an eight-wicket win during the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne before securing a draw, which was nothing short of a victory, in Sydney.

With its unbeaten record against Australia at the Gabba, it was an acid Test for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side, but they crossed the huddle with flying colors.

The former captain of the Kangaroos, Steve Smith, and the pacer Josh Hazlewood were asked to name those players of the Indian camp who irritated them the most, and both of them went with the left-arm spin all-rounder.

“I get annoyed by Jadeja on the field just because he is a very good player. He always finds a way to get in the battle, whether it’s scoring runs, taking wickets, or making a great catch. It can be a bit annoying at times, but he’s a very good player.” Smith highlighted.

The household name of Australia, Travis Head, was asked the same question when the name of the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, popped up in the discussion. Head felt that besides scoring runs, the Delhi-born brings a different energy that pushes the opponents back.

“I think a lot of people would say Virat just because of how good he is. He’s always getting runs, and his high energy is always there. He’s always into you.” The left-handed brutal batter addressed.

The most interesting answer came from the veteran off-spinner of Australia, Nathan Lyon, who has failed to pinpoint a single Indian player but has gone with the entire bunch.

“I get triggered by all Indian players.” Lyon shed light.

The opening Test of the upcoming five-match series will begin on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth before they move to the day-night fixture in Adelaide. Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney will follow up for the last three encounters.