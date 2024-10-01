One thing that all cricket fans wait for these days is the return of their favorite Sachin Tendulkar to the field so that they can enjoy his game again with the bat. Those will be treated with joy and excitement as the Master Blaster could be back for the inaugural edition of the International Masters League (ML) this year.

The most anticipated six-nation T20 tournament is a joint venture led by two of the greatest icons of the game, the former players Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, in collaboration with their top sports management company, PMG Sports, and the global sports marketing firm, SPORTFIVE.

The league will feature some of the past legends of the game from the six major cricket-playing nations of India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka, as the T20 event will offer the fans a great chance to relive the memories and enjoy their favorite players back in action once more.

Sachin Tendulkar to lead India in Master League 2024

The Mumbai-born will serve as the marquee player and the league ambassador of the league and is set to return on the 22 yards of the ground. That will offer so much excitement to the fans, as Gavaskar has been appointed as the League Commissioner.

The matches are scheduled to take place in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Raipur and will be a grand spectacle for the cities. The PMG Sports and SPORTFIVE will manage all the various commercial and operational aspects, along with the sourcing of franchise partnerships, broadcast production, and on-ground execution.

The former Mumbai batter has touched on how the shortest format of the game has provided the news fans engagement and excitement in the game, and those players who have retired from the game can look forward to being back and playing with the same passion and competitive spirit.

“Cricket continues to grow rapidly not just in India but around the world. T20 cricket has brought in new fans and added to the excitement. This tournament is an opportunity for fans to relive classic battles. Sportspersons never retire at heart, and we look forward to bringing the same passion and competitive spirit to the IML.” Sachin Tendulkar expressed his view on the Masters League (ML) 2024.

The member of the 1983 World Cup winning team for India, Sunil Gavaskar, also echoed the sentiments of the format, where they will celebrate the game’s legacy and provide the fans an opportunity to reconnect with their favorite players.

“The rise of T20 cricket gives us a chance to revive the magic of the sport and let fans see their heroes perform once more. The IML is more than just a tournament; it’s a celebration of the game’s legacy and a chance for fans to reconnect with their favorite players.” Gavaskar acknowledged.

Seamus O’Brien, the President of APAC of SPORTFIVE, has emphasized the necessity of the league, where he feels that partnering with the iconic players in the Indian market will be a significant milestone.

“The IML is a strategic step in strengthening SPORTFIVE’s presence in Asia, and partnering with such iconic players in the Indian market is a significant milestone.” O’Brien elaborated.

The tournament is expected to start in this ongoing year. Sachin Tendulkar, who played his last comparative cricket match in 2022 during the Road Safety World Series at home, will be back for this new competition. Along with him, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Shikhar Dhawan are also expected to make their reappearance.