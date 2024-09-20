Vikram Rathour, former India opener, has been appointed a batting coach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Rathour will work once again with former India head coach Rahul Dravid, who is the head coach of the RR franchise.

Earlier this month, former India head coach Rahul Dravid was announced as the new head coach of the Rajasthan Royals on a multi-year contract. His appointment came after he led India to victory in the T20 World Cup in June this year.

Dravid’s comeback to the IPL is his first since 2019 when he took over the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. In 2021, he was named head coach of the Indian men’s team, and he finished his three-year stint by winning India’s first ICC title in 11 years.

Halla Bol, Rathour is coming home to Rajasthan! 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/jW1Sjax91W — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 20, 2024

While Rathour’s international career was brief, he played an important role in India’s recent victories, particularly in the development of the country’s next generation of batsmen. Dravid was overjoyed with Rathour’s hiring and thought they could recreate their success in India.

“Having worked closely with Vikram for many years, I can confidently say that his technical expertise, calm demeanor, and deep understanding of Indian conditions make him a perfect fit for the Royals.

Together, we’ve built a strong rapport, guiding India to key successes, and I’m thrilled to reunite with him. His ability to nurture young talent and elevate players’ potential will be invaluable as we aim to further strengthen our squad and continue building a world-class team here at Rajasthan Royals,” Dravid said in a release by RR.

Rathour, who played six Tests for India, was most recently India’s batting coach.

Privilege to be part of the Royals family: Vikram Rathour

The Dravid-Rathour team now has a goal that is not too unlike their coaching days in India. India had not won a T20 World Cup since 2007 and has been without an ICC Trophy since 2013, despite several close calls.

Meanwhile, the Royals’ only IPL triumph came in the inaugural season of the IPL, in 2008. Over the years, the team has underperformed, but there has been growth since Sanju Samson took over as captain.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the Royals family. The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is hugely exciting. I look forward to contributing to the team’s vision and working toward our goal of developing top-class players for the Royals and for India which can help in winning championships,” Rathour was quoted as saying.

Rathour bhi, Royal bhi! 💗 T20 World Cup winning coach Vikram Rathour joins our support staff and reunites with Rahul Dravid! 🤝🔥 pic.twitter.com/YbGvoMQyrv — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 20, 2024

RR came close to winning their second title in 2022, finishing second to eventual champions Gujarat Titans. Rathour shared Dravid’s thoughts on the RR goals and hoped that their new collaboration would be as beneficial as their previous one.

Also Read: IPL 2025 Mega Auction Likely To Be Held Outside India For Second Year Running By The BCCI- Reports