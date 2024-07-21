The former batting coach of the Indian cricket team, Vikram Rathour was satisfied and assured of the class future leadership skills of young Shubman Gill, when he saw the latter’s body language, as he feels that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee has made the right move by appointing him the new vice-captain of limited-overs format.

Under Gill, a young bunch of Indian players earned their 4-1 series victory in Zimbabwe during the five-match T20I series. Especially after losing the first game, under him, the team showed great character by making a great comeback in the series

‘Whatever I have seen him, be it for the Gujarat Titans or in Zimbabwe (when Gill led in a T20 series), he did a good job. He has shown terrific body language, which is a must if you are leading a side.’ Former India batter Vikram Rathour said to ‘Indian Express’. ‘Now with the vice-captaincy, the BCCI has given him extra responsibility and I am sure he will thrive in this role.’

Over the years, Gill has gained maturity in his batting and leadership skills, and he is potentially the next captain for the blue brigade in all three formats.

‘When you are in that role…’- Vikram Rathour

There was pressure on the young batter to score runs for the national side. At that point, he approached the former leadership group of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to get him demoted to number three in Tests, as he had gone without a half-century in 12 innings.

However, after he failed in the first Test against England in Hyderabad earlier this year, he got back to form with a match-winning hundred in Vizag. Rathour believes that Shubman got the advantage of getting backed by the team management.

‘The talk came from him. He felt that No 3 was an ideal position for him to bat and the management group backed him. It was his decision which was backed by Rahul, myself, and Rohit, and he turned it around in the England series.’ Vikram Rathour noted in the interview.

The 55-year-old was influenced by the game awareness of the India opener at such a young age, being someone new in the group of senior players in the team.

‘What impressed me the most was his game awareness, which is something you don’t generally see in the young cricketers, who are coming through the ranks.’ Vikram Rathour observed. ‘He knew his game, he understood how he needs to bat in different situations and never shied away from challenges.’

There have been many examples of Indian players who have gotten better with the extra responsibility of captaincy, as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in the recent past. The Jalandhar-born feels that Gill’s leadership role could prove to be a masterstroke in enhancing his game in the future.

‘I feel captaincy brought the best out of Virat and Rohit and I feel it will do the same for Shubman. Although, he is not yet the captain, being in the leadership group will bring the best out of him as well.’ Vikram Rathour elaborated. ‘This is I am very sure off. When you are in that role, leading others, it gives you that extra bit of responsibility, which is good and I think is great for a young kid like Shubman, who one day might lead India in all three formats.’

Now being with the Gujarat Titans and leading the senior Indian and international players in those two months, Gill will acquire so much experience which will be helpful for him going forward. His first appearance in this new role will begin on July 27, against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.