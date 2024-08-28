Virat Kohli, the superstar of the game, always gives his all when he charges into the field. But once it comes to playing against Australia, he gains an extra bit of energy to feel ten feet tall. This opponent always brings out the best of Kohli, who stands tall before them on the road to victory.

Under his captaincy, India dreamt of winning a Test series in Australia and achieved the feat in 2018. They carried the same momentum in their last trip in 2020-21, even in his absence, with the same level of spirit and energy, holding the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) since 2016.

Virat Kohli’s numbers against the Aussies in the longest format of the game are quite entertaining. He has scored the most against them- 2042 runs in 25 games at an average of 47.49, while his second-best performance has come against England- 1991 runs in 28 games at an average of 42.36.

“Virat Kohli will play the faux villain to Jasprit Bumrah’s likable natur e”- Geoff Lawson

The former Australian pacer, Geoff Lawson, has branded Virat Kohli as the villain to the national side as they look forward to winning their first Border Gavaskar Trophy since 2014 when they captured the title under the captaincy of Michael Clarke.

Many things have changed since India’s last tour of the country. Virat Kohli is no longer the captain, while Ajinkya Rahane, who led the Blue Brigade to the 2-1 series win last time around, isn’t a part of the side. The Pat Cummins-led side took a little revenge for the defeats, blowing the Indian team during the final of the second cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23.

The love affair for the Delhi-born is quite different. When he became the leader for the very first time in Adelaide, because of the injury of their regular captain, MS Dhoni, he showed a different level of energy in the very first game in Adelaide, when they decided to go for a huge chase of over 450 runs on the fifth day rather than thinking of a draw.

But will it be the last of Virat Kohli in Australia at least for a Test series? At 35, he seems so, as he would be around 39 by the time he makes his possible return to the country.

Lawson has branded the former Indian captain as the villain to the home side, while he showed his excitement to the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah, who, according to him, has the fast bowlers’ privilege to spend some time at fine leg to win hearts and interact with the crowd.

“Virat Kohli will play the faux villain to Jasprit Bumrah’s likable nature. Bumrah has the fast bowler privilege of (spending) half a life at fine leg, which gives him the ideal chance to interact with the crowd, winning smiles and hearts while Kohli will lurk in the infield appealing vociferously, fielding magnificently and engaging verbally with any Australian player so inclined to conversation, and there will be one or two of those.” The New South Wales-born expressed to Mid-day.

Barring the 2011/12 series, most of the games between these two Test sides have been mostly equal. However, the 66-year-old feels that the BGT has been on the Indian shores for a long time, and he wants the trophy back this time around.

“Pat Cummins may smile a lot but, his competitiveness is ingrained and powerful. Having hinted at a never faltering mindset, some Australian players have been quoted as having unfinished business.” The former pacer revealed. “The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been loaned to the BCCI for a decade, it’s time to get it back on the trophy shelves in Jolimont.”

The opening game of the five-match series begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.