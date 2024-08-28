Virat Kohli is known for having a huge aura around him and is currently the face of cricket on a global level. Rings Of Power Actor Charlie Vickers also felt that same when he recalled walking past the Indian batter in a hotel.

Virat Kohli is an Indian cricketing sensation with fans in practically every city in the world. Even his opponents admit that he is a superb athlete with exceptional talent. Among them are some international artists who admire him and his game.

One of those international stars is Charlie Vickers, known for his role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In a chat with News18 Showsha, the Australian actor revealed that he is a massive cricket fan and named Virat as his favorite player outside the Aussie cricket team.

Recalling the time when he almost met the cricketing star, Vickers said, “I once walked by Virat Kohli in a hotel in Auckland and that was really surreal. So I will say him because of that encounter.”

However, the actor did not meet him because of his nerves.

“No, I was too nervous.”, he added.

Charlie also stated that he learned everything he knows about Bollywood from famous Australian bowler Brett Lee. He stated that the little he knows about the film industry stems from Lee’s collaboration with Indian vocalist Asha Bhosle, which helped Vickers learn more.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying time off in London

Virat Kohli, India’s star batter, is taking a break from cricket to spend time with his family in London. He was recently spotted going down a London street alongside his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The couple was dressed casually and strolled with shopping bags.

Kohli, dressed in a pink oversized t-shirt and black leggings, was last seen playing during India’s three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. Anushka paired his outfit with a white blouse, black jeans, and white sneakers.

Kohli, along with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja have been excused from the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament. Kohli is expected to make his return to international cricket with the two-Test series at home against Bangladesh.

This series will kick-start a bumper Test season for India including three Tests at home against New Zealand and five Tests in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana Signs Overseas Contract With Adelaide Strikers Ahead Of WBBL Draft

