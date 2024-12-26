The former Indian opening batter, Vinod Kambli, has been in the headlines for the past few days due to health issues, as he is currently engaged in multiple health issues at the Akruti Hospital in Thane, where he was admitted on December 21. Of late, his health has gone down tremendously as he has faced so many challenges recently.

Vinod Kambli recently came out before the public at the unveiling of the Ramakant Achrekar’s statue in the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The Akriti Hospital reported about the admission of the veteran former batter, where they expressed the critical condition of his heath. The urinary infection of the player’s leg to pus accumulating in his bladder, while the pus was successfully removed after he was admitted to the hospital.

The doctors have spilled the beans that the Mumbai-born has blood clots in his brain and is also suffering from hypokalemia, which means the presence of an excess of potassium in the blood. This is the issue that the former batter has been facing due to health problems, as he suffered two heart attacks in 2013.

Also Read: Fakhar Zaman Regrets Tweeting In Favor Of Babar Azam? Cricketer Clarifies

“We always had a cricketing image of sir (Vinod Kambli) in our mind. So, it inspired us that sir needs us, and so, the entire team decided to do something for sir. He keeps telling us about his good memories.” A senior doctor at the Akriti Hospital expressed in a press release.

“L ook after yoursel f”- Madan Lal advice Vinod Kambli

The close friend of the batter, Marcus Couto, has also shared his details on the batter’s health as he confirmed that the batter has been doing well and has insisted that the hospital has asked the veteran to stay admitted in the hospital for a month.

“Vinod Kambli is doing fine now. He is suffering from a urinary infection and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. I met him at the hospital today. I told them to treat him at the hospital for a month since he has many health issues. Since someone is ready to spend money on his treatment, why not?” Couto added.

The 52-year-old also shed light on the present issues when he mentioned the urine problem, which led him to get into the hospital a month prior, as his entire family, including his son, the 10-year-old daughter, and his wife, came to his rescue.

“I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My 10-year-old daughter and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning, and I collapsed and fell. The doctor told me to get admitted.” Vinod Kambli highlighted in a past interaction on YouTube.

The members of the 1983 World Cup-winning side offered so much support to the experienced campaigner after the health news became public. The winning captain of the event and former premier all-rounder of India, Kapil Dev, and the former opening batter of the national side, Sunil Gavaskar, expressed their desire to help and suggested rehabilitation as a condition.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Gives India Injury Scare; Gets Hit By Mohammed Siraj In Nets Ahead Of The MCG Test

“My humble request to Vinod Kambli is to look after yourself nobody going to care, it’s you have to fight your own battle.” Madan Lal, another member of the side, penned down on his ‘X’ handle (formerly known as Twitter).

The past reports have narrated that Vinod Kambli’s high blood pressure has increased the clot formation of the blood in the body, which has taken place because of his irregular habits in eating and lack of physical activities.