Virat Kohli’s controversial shoulder bump on Australia’s young debutant Sam Konstas on the opening day of the fourth Test was expected to turn the Melbourne fans against the Indian batting great. This happened on day 2 of the ongoing fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Melbourne.

Some fans arguably went too far by making disparaging remarks about Kohli as he walked back to the dressing room following his dismissal.

Every time Kohli took the field, whether batting or fielding, he was met with jeers from the crowd. Even some MCG supporters could be heard calling Kohli a “wanker” while he was fielding on the boundary line. Despite the disparaging words, Kohli responded with a cheeky gesture, prompting the crowd at the MCG to get even louder.

Virat Kohli responds to fans heckling him after his dismissal in the MCG Test

However, Virat Kohli lost his cool and became agitated when he returned to the dressing room following his dismissal for 36 runs off 86 balls in the ongoing Boxing Day Test. Kohli reportedly had a heated altercation with supporters who were booing him at the MCG.

The 36-year-old appeared visibly displeased as he glanced toward the stands. ICC security personnel quickly stepped in and escorted Kohli away, ensuring he continued toward the dressing room.

#Punjabi Blood boils when you tease!!! Here's @imVkohli get angry at the audience who were trolling him while he was aheading back towards the pavilion.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/EZGkmm8BfA — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) December 27, 2024

The incident left a bad taste for the Indian team who are in Australia to entertain their cricket fans.

Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) CEO Stuart Fox confirms no official complaint by India or Virat Kohli

According to Stuart Fox, CEO of the Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC), India has not submitted an official complaint over the heckling event. He discussed the altercation between Virat Kohli and the crowd at the MCG. The MCC CEO stated that he studied the footage and discussed it with security.

However, Fox stated that India has not filed a formal complaint because they are satisfied with their treatment and that he would have been concerned only if the behavior had escalated into abuse or physical contact.

“You’re never comfortable when you’ve got fans heavily engaging with the player. As the operator, you are just always watching. I went and looked at the vision last night. I have been talking to security this morning. There has been no official complaint from India; they are comfortable,” Fox said on SEN radio.

Fox agreed there was some heckling and condemned the audience’s booing. The MCC CEO further underlined the need to respect players and avoid abusive or physical exchanges, citing Kohli’s tremendous contribution to the game.

“I think a bit of heckling happened late, and Kohli obviously popped his head back. I’ll be concerned if it was really abusive and (there is) any physical contact or abuse that’s pushing the boundary. That’s where we are always making sure everyone is well behaved. I love Kohli; I love what he has done for our game. I don’t particularly love the booing. I think he should be congratulated on creating the rivalry that he has,” he added.

.@MCC_Members CEO Stuart Fox on Virat Kohli's interaction with the crowd as he walked off on day two.#AUSvIND 🏏 #BoxingDayTest pic.twitter.com/prHMrdLeiY — SEN Cricket (@SEN_Cricket) December 28, 2024

