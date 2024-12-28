The premier pacer of the Indian side, Jasprit Bumrah, has always stood with his ability to bail themselves out of any situation. Whether it’s the dusty surfaces at home, the bounce of South Africa and Australia, or the swing and seam of England and New Zealand, the veteran pacer has enjoyed success all over the world in the longest format.

Jasprit Bumrah has so far managed to celebrate 194 wickets in Tests in 43 games at an average of below 20 and a strike rate of nearly 42 with the help of six four-wicket and 12 five-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 6/27 in an innings.

The Ahmedabad-born incredibly started the series, leading the side and earning the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his golden figures of 5/30 in the first innings, followed by 3/42 in the second. Even with the pink ball at the Adelaide Oval, the experienced pace bowler enjoyed a four-wicket haul while the others leaked runs from the other end.

Jasprit Bumrah concedes a six in Tests after 4562 deliveries

During the third encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane, Jasprit Bumrah cracked another five-wicket haul before showing his class with three wickets in the second, where he foxed the Australian batters mostly, as the latter was trying to get some quick runs.

In the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, the 30-year-old has already picked up 25 wickets to be at the top of the list in seven innings at an average of 13.12 and a strike rate of 28 with the help of two five-wicket hauls and a couple of four-wicket hauls.

The expectation was again huge from the pacer during the fourth Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). But hardly anyone expected a 19-year-old debutant opening batter would look to ramp Jasprit Bumrah for a four over the wicket-keeper’s hand. The New South Wales batter creamed the fast bowler over his head for another six.

Australia finished with 474 runs in the first innings, as Steve Smith celebrated his 30th century in the longest format, while Konstas clubbed 60 runs in 65 deliveries, while Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne celebrated half-centuries. Captain Pat Cummins also contributed with a valuable knock of 49 runs.

That was the lowest of the pacer in his career, as he conceded a six in the five-day format after 4562 deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah was smashed for four sixes in the first innings at the MCG, the last of him being slapped for an over boundary was back in 2021 in Sydney by Cameron Green.

Sam Konstas joined the wicket-keeper batter of the England side, Jos Buttler, to be the only second batter to nail multiple sixes off the Gujarat pacer in Tests. This marked the second time India’s vice-captain conceded one six in an innings and the first time he was smashed for a maximum three or more times.

Jasprit Bumrah has away 99 runs in his marathon 28.4 overs at the MCG, making it the most expensive spell of his career, having conceded over 90 runs for the first time in an innings. Earlier this week, he earned the joint-highest rating as an Indian bowler, along with Ravichandran Ashwin, in the longest format. He will be keen to get things in shape during the second innings, as he is just four wickets away from recording 200 Test scalps. India’s bowling department depends on his shoulder.