Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of the all-time IPL and India greats in T20 format, were named by Chris Morris who unveiled his all-time T20 XI in a conversation with Sportskeeda.com.

His ultimate T20 dream team is loaded with firepower, class, and pure terror for bowlers and batsmen alike. Morris has revealed his all-time T20 XI and the lineup is nothing short of spectacular.

Starting with the openers, Chris Morris picked India’s Rohit Sharma and West Indies’ Chris Gayle to begin the innings. Morris said that the Indian captain is one of the most difficult batters he has ever bowled to, and his record in the format speaks loudly. The right-handed hitter has 4231 T20I runs and 11830 T20 runs to his name thus far.

The ‘Universe Boss’ requires no introduction, and with Sharma, Morris’ openers will light the stage on fire from the first ball. He scored 1899 T20I runs and 14562 T20 runs.

At number three, the former Proteas pacer took a risk by selecting one of the most inventive batsmen in AB de Villiers. Morris believes that his Proteas teammate should face the most deliveries, and given his extraordinary potential to shift the course of a game, this decision is very understandable.

At no.4, Morris picked none other than Virat Kohli, the highest run-getter and century-maker in the Indian Premier League. Kohli also retired from T20Is as the highest run-getter of all time with 4188 runs in 125 games.

MS Dhoni to captain Chris Morris’ all-time T20 XI

The former pacer has ranked Kieron Pollard, one of the game’s most lethal finishes, fifth in his all-time T20 XI. MS Dhoni, the captain and wicketkeeper, holds the fort at number six. Chris Morris put his complete trust in Dhoni’s cool demeanor and charismatic leadership, not only behind the stumps but also to lead this superstar-studded XI.

Chris Morris’ bowling attack includes all-rounder Hardik Pandya at number seven, providing a mix of aggressive hitting and seam bowling. Sunil Narine, the West Indies spin all-rounder, grabbed the eighth slot, bringing his mysterious spin and aggressive batting to the South African legend’s all-time T20 XI.

Coming to the pace bowling unit, Morris picked India’s Jasprit Bumrah and partnered him with the wily Lasith Malinga. The formidable Australian pacer Brett Lee rounds out Chris Morris’ all-time T20 XI, as the Protean used incredible pace to decimate opposition batsmen.

Here is Chris Morris’ all-time T20 XI:

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, and Brett Lee.

