Virat Kohli made national headlines in Australia after his angry scuffle with a female journalist at the Melbourne airport. Kohli is traveling with his wife Anushka Sharma and his two kids and was not happy with the journalist and her photographer for filming his family at the airport.

Kohli, who is fierce when it comes to his family’s privacy, has not spared journos and paparazzi in India as well, who have tried to photograph his daughter Vamika or son Akaay.

For this reason alone, Virat Kohli is traveling separately from the Indian team contingent, and he and Jasprit Bumrah, even shared a chartered plane to get by in Australia. Bumrah is also traveling with wife Sanjana Ganesan and son Angad and like Kohli, is very serious about the privacy of his family.

Virat Kohli confronts female reporter over filming his family at Melbourne Airport

Virat Kohli arrived in Melbourne for the 4th Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series and was accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma, and two children, Vamika and Akaay.

According to local media, Kohli became upset when a journalist from Australia’s Channel 7 took a video of the family. The cricketer was particularly aggrieved by the intrusion on his family’s privacy.

He approached the journalist and requested to see the images and recordings taken. Kohli then told her to delete any photos or videos of his family while keeping those of him alone.

Channel 7 reporter Theo Doropoulos shed more light on the situation. Things were a bit complicated as according to Australian laws allow photographing or filming celebrities in public areas.

“It was upon seeing the waiting cameras that Kohli became a little heated over what is largely a misunderstanding when he thought the media was filming him with his children,” he said on 7NEWS.

Kohli then made his position clear and said: “With my kids I need some privacy, you can’t film without asking me.”

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has been involved in a fiery confrontation at Melbourne Airport. @theodrop has the details. https://t.co/5zYfOfGqUb #AUSvIND #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/uXqGzmMAJi — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) December 19, 2024

Virat Kohli did take a minute to clear the air with the media once it was explained his kids in fact weren’t being filmed and even shook the Channel 7 cameraman’s hand.

The five-match series is now tied 1-1. Despite all odds, India won the series opener in Perth. Their 295-run victory was their greatest in overseas Tests. Australia rallied in the day-night Test in Adelaide, winning by a convincing 10-wicket margin to even the series.

Rain derailed what should have been an exciting third Test at the Gabba, resulting in a draw. The fourth assignment will be at the MCG, beginning on December 26.

