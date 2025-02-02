Just around the first session of the third day’s play between Delhi and Railways in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, three intruders rain into the Arun Jaitley Stadium to touch Virat Kohli’s feet as the veteran was marking his domestic return after nearly since he faced Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

Virat Kohli’s move came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it mandatory for the players to feature in the domestic events for the national selections. Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, and many other players turned up for their respective teams in the tournament.

Despite the large number of security professionals, the breach occurred during the 18th over, just before the lunch break, as the veteran was fielding at the cover region. Nearly twenty people rushed in from all directions and immediately removed the three supporters from the field.

Even before the game, a stampede-like situation took place as the fans scrambled to enter the stadium, leaving many people injured. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had played to keep two stands open in the stadium for the return of Virat Kohli, but the extreme presence of the spectators promoted them to open the third stand.

Shivam Sharma reveals invaders’ gusty plea to Virat Kohli after security breach

The 36-year-old didn’t get the chance to bat at the beginning of the innings, as Delhi was bowling first. Every time the camera was put on the batter, the crowd got excited with the rise of voice.

His batting came at the start of the second day after the dismissal of the opening batter. Virat Kohli opened the account with a single and looked settled after a few deliveries. He brought joy and incredible noise into the ground with a trademark straight drive for a four. But it didn’t last long.

Railway’s Himanshu Sangwan, on the very next delivery after being treated for a boundary, went for a swinging delivery as the ball jagged back to hit Kohli’s middle and leg stump to send him back for six runs in 15 balls. Ayush Badoni, Delhi’s captain, smacked a brilliant knock of 99 runs, while Sumit Mathur drilled 86 runs in 206 deliveries to finish on 374 runs in their long innings with the bat.

Delhi bundled out Railways for 114 in the second innings and registered an innings and 19 runs of victory. At the end of the game, Virat Kohli took a photo with the DDCA and the Delhi team members. The support staff players, ground staff, coaches, and all others shared the moment.

Off-spinner Shivam Sharma, who picked up five wickets in the second innings to help Delhi get the victory with a memorable bowling figure of 5/33, disclosed what the intruders asked Virat Kohli when they came into the ground.

“This is Virat’s craze, but at the same time, it was not right for them to run inside the ground. No, Virat bhaiya didn’t say anything specific, but yes, anything could have happened if they brought anything with them. Those three people had just requested to Virat that they should not be beaten up. So, those three people were just taken away, and nothing was done to them.” Sharma expressed to the reporters at the end of the game.

The former Indian captain’s focus has shifted. Virat Kohli will now focus entirely on the upcoming three-match ODI series at home against England, which will be followed by the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.