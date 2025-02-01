Mumbai Indians have announced the signing of the former Australian opening batter, Nicole Bolton, in a new role for the upcoming 2025 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The news was confirmed by the franchise via an official statement on their website.

Bolton will now work alongside their head coach, Charlotte Edwards of the Mumbai Indians, as she will be replacing the former England player, Lydia Greenway, in the fielding coaching role.

“Paltan, we have news. Nicole Bolton, the former Australian opener, is all set to join us ahead of the 2025 Women’s Premier League in the role of Mumbai Indians’ Fielding Coach as part of the coaching unit under Head Coach Charlotte Edwards.” A statement by the Mumbai Indians (MI) was addressed in a social media post.

The 36-year-old was part of three women’s Tests for the national side, where she nailed 91 runs in four innings at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 34.69, with the best score of 36 from 2015. The left-handed batter has smacked 1896 runs in 50 women’s ODIs at an average of 41.21 and a strike rate of 72.31, thanks to his four centuries and 12 half-centuries at the best score of 124.

Mumbai Indians appoint Nicole Bolton as their new fielding coach

The Mumbai Indians’ coach has featured in 114 games of the women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) for the two franchises, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers. She has drilled 1876 runs in 100 innings at an average of 23.16 and a strike rate of 96.50, with the best score of 71 from the 2015/16 season to 2022/23.

Speaking about Nicole’s coaching credentials, she previously served as an assistant coach for the South Australian and Adelaide Strikers in the WBL. The 36-year-old was also the first Australian woman to celebrate a century on her ODI debut. Nicole is also the first woman from any country to achieve a century against a full ICC member team.

Mumbai Indians finished at the second position in the points table with the help of six victories in eight encounters at the net run rate of +1.711 during the inaugural 2023 season. They got the better of Delhi Capitals in the final at the Brabourne Stadium by chasing the low score of 134 with seven wickets in hand and three balls to spare under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur.

The franchise didn’t enjoy a great time in the last season in 2024. In the group stage, they finished in the second position with five victories in eight games at a net run rate of +0.024. They lost the eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru side in Delhi by five runs,

The upcoming 2025 season is scheduled to begin on February 14 in Vadodara with the fixture between Gujarat Giants (GG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Mumbai Indians will be aiming for their second WPL title after winning the maiden season in 2023 and will kick off their campaign in their third WPL season on February 15 against the Delhi Capitals (DC).