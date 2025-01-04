The former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, was engaged in a heated argument with the 19-year-old debutant opening batter for Australia, Sam Konstas, during the fourth Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The incident took place in the morning session of the previous Test at the end of the tenth over from Mohammad Siraj.

Virat Kohli was switching ends at the end of the over when he deviated his route to hit the shoulder of Konstas in the middle of the pitch, which saw both of the players getting connected in a heated chat among help before the other opening batter of the home side, Usman Khawaja, and the third umpire, Michael Gough, came in between them to cool down the situation.

That resulted in the veteran getting penalized 20% of his match fee and one demerit point being added to his back by the International Cricket Council (ICC). That grew some heat between the two sides regarding the New South Wales batter, who also ramped the premier pacer of the Indian side, Jasprit Bumrah, for a few boundaries before going straight down the ground to nail him for a six.

Sanjay Manjrekar panicked about the potential contact between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas

The debutant opening batter ended on 60 runs in 65 balls when Ravindra Jadeja trapped him before the stumps to bring the tourists back in the contest. But it wasn’t a sweet end for the Indian side as they went on to lose the game by 184 runs to lose the chance of joining South Africa in winning three consecutive Test series down under.

The fierce carried in the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). So many happened on the first day of the new year, as India replaced Bumrah as their new captain, with regular red-ball leader Rohit, opting to rest with Shubman Gill being added to the playing eleven.

The visitors didn’t enjoy a great opening day of the game for the third time in the series, having been bundled out for below 200, as the surface of the SCG had so much juice in it. Virat Kohli struggled to get going again. It was a poor end in the previous year for the veteran, who could earn just 417 runs in 19 innings at an average of 24.53 and a strike rate of 61.96 with the help of one century and as many half-centuries.

It was the same issue for the veteran to be dismissed as Scott Boland found the outside edge of the former Indian captain. They were bundled out for 185. The biggest buzz of the day was when Konstas was engaged in a battle with Bumrah, trying to erase the chance of an extra over to end the day.

But it was enough for Bumrah to get fired up and find the outside edge of Usman Khawaja, who was caught by the second slip fielder. Virat Kohli ran from the position to charge as Konstas and almost contacted him again. Sanjay Manjrekar was scared of the moment.

“I got scared when Virat Kohli went to Sam Konstas with that energy, but in the last second, he bowled an outswinger and went closely away from him and luckily didn’t touch him this time, similarly, Bumrah starred but didn’t say anything.” The former Indian batter expressed on air.

Australia were bundled out for 181. A lot was expected from the number four of India, but he couldn’t last long. Virat Kohli put his shoulder down and left the SCG with the bat for probably the last time in his career.