Virat Kohli fans’ toxicity was in full blow on social media as 19-year-old Australia opener Sam Konstas felt the full brunt of it on social media during day one of the 4th BGT 2024-25 Test in Melbourne.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Konstas made his debut for his country during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Nathan McSweeney was replaced in the starting lineup by the 19-year-old Australian opener.

Konstas scored an incredible half-century in his maiden innings, capping an incredible batting start.

In an aggressive knock, Konstas even faced Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has presented the Australian openers with difficulties during the current series. The Indian team was taken aback by his audacious strategy.

Virat Kohli shoulder barges into Sam Konstas

On Day 1 of the first session, he and Virat Kohli got into a verbal and physical fight. When the two were traveling between overs after the tenth over, they touched shoulders. Later, replays revealed that Kohli seemed to purposefully step across Konstas’ path while holding the ball.

The umpires and Usman Khawaja had to step in to break up the altercation between the players. The issue got heated up quickly and was only doused when players separated them. Kohli was reportedly fined by the ICC over this issue.

On the other hand, Konstas made 60 runs in 65 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes in his debut knock and impressed everyone with his ability to take on the best Indian bowling attack. This included an over from Bumrah where he hit 3 boundaries including a six where he reverse scooped the pacer over third man for a six.

Sam Konstas receives online abuse for incident with Virat Kohli

Despite visibly showing Virat Kohli gave Konstas the push with his shoulder deliberately, Kohli fans on social media were toxic against the young opening batter. Some fans, meanwhile, think that Kohli may have been mistaken.

His actions have angered many, especially because Konstas just declared that Kohli was his favorite Indian cricket player.

Kohli fans are spamming and abusing in Sam Konstas' comment section, bringing shame to India just like their idol. pic.twitter.com/yVYn1UyZU9 — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) December 26, 2024

Virat Kohli should answer a few questions: Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was utterly angry with how Virat Kohli behaved with a youngster who looked up to him. Ricky Ponting calling for sanctions against the Indian batter.

“Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever. I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together. It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, and wouldn’t even know anyone was in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer,” Ponting was quoted in Channel Seven as saying by Fox.

