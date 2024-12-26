The former captain of Australia in the longest format of the game, Michael Clarke, is not surprised with India’s decision to be away from the media in Australia before the fourth of the five-match Test series down under in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The arrival of the Blue Brigade in the city has not been smooth as Virat Kohli, the former captain of the touring side, was engaged in a heated argument with the media personnel at the Melbourne airport for taking away his privacy where they filmed their family and two children’s picture.

Later, at the end of the first practice for the Indian side at the ground, the premier spin all-rounder of the visitors, Ravindra Jadeja, refused to speak to the home journalists in England and interacted only in Hindi with the Indian media. Michael Clarke wasn’t amazed at the entire scenario at all.

The Indian media manager reportedly highlighted that the team bus for the blue brigade was running late by around nine minutes, which was the reason for the Saurashtra all-rounder not taking any questions in the English language.

“MS Dhoni didn’t do one press conference in the entire Test series”- Michael Clarke

Michael Clarke recalled when the former captain of the Indian side, MS Dhoni, didn’t even turn up for any of the pressers in the entire series in the past. He also remarked that Sachin Tendulkar was restricted to when he would go for a media interaction.

“I don’t think much has changed, to be honest. I have an experienced Indian team coming here, and their captain, MS Dhoni, didn’t do one single press conference in the entire Test series. You know, Sachin Tendulkar was very restricted on when he would choose to do the media. I think it has been the same for a long time. So, at least they are putting someone up.” Michael Clarke expressed during a chat with Neroli Meadows on ‘Around the Wicket.’

The former New South Wales batter also pained out that the plan for the Indian side would be to stick around themselves and their plans and not out any ear to the outside noise. He also recalled where the current head coach of the Indian side, Gautam Gambhir, cleared out the whole message from the blue brigade before their arrival to Australia.

“I think they have made it very clear on what they want to do before they left India and arrive in Australia. They are going to stick to themselves and stick to their plans. Gambhir made it very clear in the very first press conference.” Michael Clarke explained.

“I don’t know why anybody is surprised. And for them, it would be what’s happening on the field and not off the field. And I don’t think even the chat around that would be bothering India at all.” The veteran highlighted.

Another former captain of the side, Aaron Finch, walked in the same route as Michael Clarke and felt that it wasn’t expected in the current times. The series started with the Indian team earning a 295-run victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth before the Pat Cummins-led side made a strong comeback with a 10-wicket victory.

India was way behind at 44/4 in the third Gabba Test, but the contribution from the last batting pair helped them save the follow-on, which eventually pushed the game to end in a tied result. The MCG Test could end up being a decider, given rain generally is predicted at the start of the year in Sydney, the final venue for BGT 2024-25.