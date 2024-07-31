Virat Kohli was not happy with a fan who overstepped boundaries and called him “Chokli” in front of his other Indian teammates. This happened when Kohli was prepping for practice ahead of the India v Sri Lanka ODI series.

Virat Kohli arrived in Colombo on Monday morning (29 July). Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, and the rest of the ODI team were scheduled to train on Monday morning, but it was canceled owing to rain.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play for the first time since the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados. India won that final by seven runs over South Africa, ending its lengthy wait for an ICC trophy. Following the final, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma confirmed their retirement from T20I cricket.

This will also be Virat and Rohit’s first outing in ODI cricket since the final of the 2023 World Cup in November in Ahmedabad.

Kohli has spent the past month in London with his wife Anushka Sharma and children Vamika and Akaay. He was observed attending a kirtan there while holding his second child, Akaay, in his lap as the four walked to a flower store in England’s capital.

Virat Kohli seethes as fan calls him ‘Chokli’ in front of Indian teammates

Virat Kohli was left seething when a fan crossed a boundary and taunted him with ‘Chokli’ chant as he was prepping for practice along with other Indian teammates.

Kohli was going through his motions when a fan started chanting ‘Chokli-Chokli’, which quickly drew Kohli’s attention. Kohli’s head swung very instantly at the guy, and the look in his eyes indicated that Virat was unhappy.

Trolls on social media call Kohli ‘Chokli’. The nickname is a combination of Virat Kohli’s surname and the word ‘choking’, referring to their view that Kohli fails in big, knockout matches for India.

The term initially appeared following India’s elimination from the 2019 World Cup, when Kohli was removed for one. Kohli was removed for one in an ICC knockout game for the third time, having done so in the 2015 World Cup semifinal against Australia and the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

Hence, when the term was fired at him, he did not take it kindly and responded saying: ‘Not here’.

Someone called Virat Kohli a chokli in front of him in the dressing room of Colombo ground in Sri Lanka, after which Virat got angry.😭😭 No way now Lankan fan's also owning Virat Kohli 🙏😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/ru4KbRUfBX — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) July 31, 2024

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Calls Suryakumar Yadav A Chela Of Rohit Sharma