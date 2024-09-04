Virat Kohli has been an inspiration for the new generation of Indian cricketers when it comes to fitness, intensity on the field, and what it is like to give more than 100% to the Indian team.

The burning drive to show up day after day with the same level of energy, fitness, and form, stockpile runs, and break one record after another is a rare attribute among even the finest cricketers, and Kohli has done so with incredible success.

R Sridhar, the former India fielding coach, continues to be astounded by Kohli’s near-impossible feats, to the point that he declares the Indian batting sensation to be from another planet.

Sridhar and Kohli have spent seven years together in the Indian dressing room, and the two have had a significant impact on India’s fielding and fitness standards.

“It’s only a very small part of your life, so what is the point in not giving it your all. That’s what he said recently in an interview. There’s so much for us to pick up from that. It’s unfortunate that not many can try and get inspired by it and use that template in their own personal lives. He is from a different planet. I kept asking him sometimes when I was with the team. ‘Have you had Kryptonite or something?’ He always replied with a smile. ‘Are you from Krypton? You’re surely not from earth’ Where does this energy comes from? And he’ll always smile. It’s unbelievable. What an inspiration,” Sridhar said on Anubhav Talks.

Virat Kohli, who had made his India debut in 2008 has played 113 Tests, 295 ODIs, and 125 T20Is for India. He has scored 8848, 13906, and 4188 runs respectively for India with a total of 29 Test, 50 ODI, and one T20I century.

‘Please leave him alone’- R Sridhar advises opposition that they shouldn’t needle Virat Kohli

Sridhar dwelled on the importance of not challenging Virat Kohli. He recalled how Sunil Gavaskar taunted Virat Kohli and challenged his approach to opening the innings during IPL 2024. He raised questions about his strike rate during the tournament.’

Kohli responded with 741 runs in 15 games with one century and five fifties to his name and won the Orange Cap for most runs in IPL 2024.

“I can go on and on speaking about Virat. He is such a legend; a true modern-day great without any doubt. We saw in the IPL how he batted, and fielded, the way he conducted himself, the energy and passion he has brought to the grounds. The way he has infused steel into his own team was amazing to watch.

He performs anyway, anytime. But it is a well-documented fact that he performs well especially when he is doubted, has a banter, or someone says something about him. That’s why when you’re sitting in the opposition, all teams say just one thing ‘Please leave him alone. Let him come, let him smash us, no problem. Just don’t pick up an argument with him or needle him. Otherwise, he will hammer us to the extend from where we won’t even come back in the game,” Sridhar concluded.

Virat Kohli will be in action against Bangladesh Test series beginning September 15 inwards.

